Damian Lillard's Agent Calls Bucks Release 'Incredible Opportunity' For All-Star Guard
The Mikwaukee Bucks received some backlash for waiving guard Damian Lillard on Tuesday to make room for Myles Turner on the roster.
The former Indiana Pacers center signed a four-year, $107 million contract with the Bucks, leaving no room for the injured Lillard. Lillard is expected to miss all of next season recovering from the Achilles tendon he tore during the first round of the playoffs against the Pacers.
Several people like NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony and NBA insider Brian Windhorst criticized the Bucks’ decision to waive Lillard. Anthony commented on Milwaukee’s lack of loyalty, while Windhorst explained it was not a wise financial move.
More news: Top 3 Landing Spots for Damian Lillard After Shocking Bucks Release
But Lillard’s agent Aaron Goodwin said getting waived is an “incredible opportunity” for the eight-time NBA All-Star.
The Bucks still owe Lillard all $113 million of his contract, which leaves Milwaukee paying $22.5 million over the next five years to a player not on their roster. Meanwhile, Lillard will get to rehabilitate his Achilles at home with his family and take time to figure out which team to join when he is healthy.
“It’s an incredible opportunity for Damian. He receives all of his money guaranteed, and it provides him an opportunity to decide his next destination as an unrestricted free agent,” Goodwin said. “He gets a chance to rehab at home if he chooses to, and be with his family and his kids for the next year. The goal is for him to take his time and make a decision on what his next destination will be.”
The time away from the NBA will also allow Lillard to spend more time with his children. Lillard, who was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers in September 2023, still has a home in Oregon and would often be away from his family during the season.
Goodwin said Milwaukee’s distance from his family made it inevitable that Lillard would eventually part ways with the Bucks organization.
“From the frustrations that came with the on-court fit to Lillard struggling at times while away from his children, it was no secret that Lillard wasn’t long for Milwaukee," The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote. "Now, he leaves with a level of freedom not often seen in pro sports.”
Lillard is reportedly receiving a lot of interest around the league and will make an impact wherever he goes next.
More news: Bucks Rumors: Damian Lillard Expected to Draw Interest From East Rival Following Shocking Release
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.