Giannis Antetokounmpo's Days With Bucks Are Numbered, Says Insider
Throughout the entire offseason, trade rumors surrounded Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly wanting to leave the Milwaukee Bucks. This was the first time that he had indicated openness to being moved.
Now, the Bucks will be keeping Antetokounmpo this season, but a report emerged that he allowed the Bucks to take calls from the New York Knicks about a possible trade.
After that report emerged, it looks like Antetokounmpo's future is more unsettled than it was a few weeks ago. One insider believes that he will not finish his career with the Bucks.
NBA Insider Believes Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Eventually Leave the Bucks
While speaking on NBA Today, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst believes that the Bucks will have to prepare for a world without Giannis Antetokounmpo at some point.
"There has been an expectation for quite some time that Giannis' days in Milwaukee, one way or another, are numbered. Whether that was gonna happen this year, whether it's gonna happen potentially during this season, or whether it could happen next summer, as Bobby laid out," Windhorst said.
Windhorst then went on to say that the actions from the Bucks could indicate a split isn't actually imminent.
"The Milwaukee Bucks waived and stretched Damian Lillard. That cost them $100 million in dead money on their books. Then they spent an additional $100 million to sign Myles Turner this summer. Those are not the actions of a team that is going to trade the best player they've had since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar."
Insider Believes the Bucks Will Split With Giannis Antetokounmpo at Some Point
Windhorst went on to say that he believes a split at some point will happen, but it won't be this season.
"I definitely think that the actions that we see indicate, at some point, that Giannis could again be discussed with the Knicks or elsewhere."
If the Bucks do end up moving on from Antetokounmpo, they are going to demand a ton in return for him. He is the best player they've had in several generations, so they should get as much as possible if they do trade him.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
