Is Damian Lillard Playing vs Bulls? Full Bucks Injury Report Determined
The Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue their win streak after earning a much-needed win over the lowly Washington Wizards on Saturday.
On Monday, they'll face their division rivals, the Chicago Bulls, on the road. Milwaukee will look for its 16th win of the season and its fifth road victory. The road has not been kind to the Bucks, who sit with a 4-8 record, and it won't get any easier for them as they will be without their star guard, Damian Lillard.
Lillard is listed as out with a calf issue.
He will miss his third consecutive outing while he deals with a right calf strain. The Bucks' other backcourt pieces, like AJ Green, Gary Trent, and Ryan Rollins, will all see an uptick in playing time.
Bucks head coach Doc Rivers gave an ominous update on his star point guard a few days ago before the Bucks played in their first game after winning the NBA Cup.
"I just know after the [NBA Cup championship] game, the next day basically, they told me that we needed him to sit for a minute, so we'll see," Rivers said.
"It didn't hurt during the game," Rivers said. "We took him out once though. He looked like he was favoring it, but he wanted to go back in, but other than that, no."
Prior to the team's NBA Cup title game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Lillard noted that it is 'just some discomfort.'
This injury is a lingering one for the 34-year-old, who is having an All-Star-level season once again. Lillard is averaging 25.7 points per game, 7.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals while shooting 45 percent from the field and 37 percent from three in 22 games and 36.4 minutes of action.
Lillard isn't the only big name on the Bucks' injury report. They also have superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Antetokounmpo is questionable due to back spasms, and Middleton is listed as probable with his ankle.
The Bucks will look to get some revenge on the Bulls, who defeated them in the second game of the season, 133-122. Although Antetokounmpo scored 38 points in that contest, the Bucks still dropped that game en route to one of their worst starts in recent memory.
Milwaukee will now look to get their first win over Chicago. They will also play Chicago this upcoming Saturday, Dec. 28.
