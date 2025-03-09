Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Cavaliers? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks will play the second game of a back-to-back on Sunday as they prepare to take on their division rivals, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Bucks will look to avoid another loss after suffering heartbreak on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic. On Sunday, Milwaukee will look to avoid the season series sweep and search for their 37th win of the season.
Milwaukee enters this game as the underdog with a +6.5 spread. However, Bucks' superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the court Sunday night.
Antetokounmpo will suit up in his 10th consecutive contest during the second half of the Bucks' back-to-back set.
The club continues to list the two-time MVP on the injury report due to a lingering left calf injury, but he has appeared in all nine of the club's outings since the All-Star break. During that time, he has averaged 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists across 29.6 minutes per game.
Antetokounmpo played on Saturday night, and while he put up great numbers, it came in the loss. The Greek Freak notched 37 points on 15-for-23 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, four assists, and one steal over 35 minutes.
Antetokounmpo has five double-doubles and one triple-double over his last seven contests, a span in which he's been one of the most productive players in the league with averages of 28.8 points, 13.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest.
The 30-year-old has been great all season long and should receive some MVP votes by the end of the season. In 50 games this season, he is averaging 30.9 points per game, 12.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 60.6 percent from the field in 33.9 minutes.
Cleveland seeks to build upon its 13-game win streak with a victory against Milwaukee.
The Bucks are 26-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is 5-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Cavaliers are 10-1 against opponents from the Central Division. Cleveland is sixth in the Eastern Conference, scoring 51.0 points per game in the paint, led by Evan Mobley, who averages 11.9.
The Bucks have been great in their last 10 games, recording an 8-2 record while averaging 116.6 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.4 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field.
