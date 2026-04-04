The Milwaukee Bucks are once again in the headlines, and of course it is centered around their front office and superstar player not seeing eye-to-eye.

During the Friday night slate of games, ESPN insider, Shams Charania, reported that the league is investigating the Milwaukee Bucks for how they have handled the Player Participation Policy:

"The NBA is investigating the Milwaukee Bucks for their handling of the player participating policy and potential inconsistent statements regarding the health of Giannis Antetokounmpo, sources tell ESPN. The league has interviewed Antetokounmpo's side, the Bucks and team doctors." Shams Charania via X

"Both Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have told league investigators different stories: Milwaukee informed the NBA that it doesn't believe Giannis is ready and actually wants to play; Giannis informed the NBA he wants to play but the team will not medically clear him, sources said." Charania on Bucks & Giannis differences

Prior to Shams report, local beat writer for The Athletic, Eric Nehm, shared that Giannis spoke to reporters before the Bucks game against the Boston Celtics.

Giannis informed reporters that he is healthy, and that Milwaukee is refusing to allow him to play.

"I want to f—-ing play...I’m available to play, but I’m not in the game...I’m available to play today. Right now. I’m available. Do I look like I’m not available? … I don’t see myself in the first 12. I don’t see myself in the starting lineup.” Giannis Antetokounmpo on wanting to play

Jan 9, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks for the basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Giannis didn't stop there. He made it clear that if there is some kind of game the Bucks are playing, he doesn't want to be a part of it.

“I don’t know what game is being played right here, I just don’t wanna be a part of it.” Giannis on not playing the Bucks games

It is understandable that the Bucks are positioning themselves to have the best odds possible in the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery, as they have already been eliminated from the playoffs. However, that is not what their franchise star wants.

After expressing his desire to play, Giannis then made it clear that the relationship between he and the Bucks brass might be too broken to mend:

Mar 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers speaks to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"So, for somebody to come and tell me to not play or not to compete, it’s like a slap in my face. So, I don’t know where the relationship goes from there.” Antetokounmpo on relationship with Bucks

Giannis has yet to return since hyperextending his knee in Milwaukee’s March 15 matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

Milwaukee is trying to do what is best for the franchise moving forward by losing games, but upsetting their superstar who badly wants to play, might be more detrimental to the future of their team than winning a few meaningless games to end the season.

At this point, the tension feels undeniable, and the relationship between Milwaukee and Antetokounmpo appears to be trending toward an inevitable split this summer.