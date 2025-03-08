Gilbert Arenas Believes Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Be Best Power Forward Ever
The Milwaukee Bucks are finally starting to play their best basketball of the season. They have put together a string of wins thanks to them getting a string of healthy games from their best players.
Milwaukee has won eight of their last nine games. They have been able to make a push up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
Staying in fourth gives them an opportunity to get home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They are fighting with the Indiana Pacers for that spot.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's play has been a big reason why they have won so many games in a row. He is on an absolute tear since coming back from a calf strain he suffered before the All-Star break.
Antetokounmpo has already accomplished a lot in his career. He has won multiple MVP awards, a Finals MVP, and has an NBA championship to his credit.
A former player thinks that his past accomplishments, along with what he is doing right now, make him one of the best power forwards in NBA history.
Gilbert Arenas had some high praise for what Antetokounmpo is able to do.
"When it’s all said and done, he’s gonna be arguing about if you remove team awards, you’re gonna argue if he is the best power forward ever.”
Arenas thinks that Antetokounmpo is one of the best to ever do it when you look at his individual accomplishments. He still has time to increase his team accomplishments, as well.
The Bucks are hoping that Antetokounmpo can help lead them to another NBA title. They think that as long as the team is healthy, they can make a deep run.
Antetokounmpo was not healthy in last year's playoffs and actually missed the entire first-round series against the Pacers.
Milwaukee lost that series and was eliminated in just six games. They look to have a much deeper run this year.
So far this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. He is also shooting 60.5 percent from the field and 19 percent from the 3-point line.
