Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Spurs? Final Bucks Injury Report Released
Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo had an eventful Monday night.
On the way to a 128-104 victory against the Toronto Raptors, Anetetokounmpo attempted to block an RJ Barrett layup late in the second quarter. On the attempt, Giannis seemed to catch his pinky on the rim and checked out of the game.
Visibly uncomfortable, the two-time MVP returned to the contest with a wrap on his finger. By doing so, he clinched a historic triple-double, per AP News' Tim Reynolds. No player has ever posted an 11-point, 12-rebound, and 13-assist triple-double in league history.
After the game, that was not the cause of the most discussion among reporters, rather the health of the Greek superstar was the hot topic at the press conference. Head coach Doc Rivers spoke on Antetokounmpo.
“He needed stitches. He didn't want to come out because he felt like he could finish, but it kept bleeding. It definitely was affecting him. You could see it really was hurting his ballhandling a little bit,” Rivers said. “I think he's good. I just think it's stitches, but I actually don't know where. I think it's somewhere on his hand.”
Antetokounmpo required three stitches on his right hand.
After the game, Antetokounmpo did not seem to be concerned, telling reporters that he was "fine" and was not going to "overthink" this injury.
The power forward was previously listed as a game-time decision as they look toward tonight's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs but has been upgraded to probable according to Rivers.
Other ailing Bucks upgraded to available are Khris Middleton, despite surprisingly being listed as out Monday night due to ankle tendinitis, and Andre Jackson Jr., who despite a setback in his back injury will be available for Wednesday.
Antetokounmpo is enjoying an MVP-caliber season, once again. He leads the league in scoring with 31.6 points per game, and is sixth in the league in rebounds with 11.6 per game. Before the injury-impacted Monday night performance, he was averaging 32.3 points per game.
Middleton is another Buck who is a high-impact player, when available. In 12 appearances this season, he is averaging 12.7 points per game on 40.4% shooting from the three-point line.
At 18-16, which is good for the No.5 seed in the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee needs all the help they can get as they make another playoff push.
