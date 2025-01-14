Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing vs Kings? Full Bucks Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks need all the help that they can get.
After an underwhelming performance in Madison Square Garden on Sunday falling to the New York Knicks 140-106, the Bucks sit at 20-17, the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds on 10-21 shooting and Damian Lillard finished with 22 points and five assists on 8-17 shooting.
The duo had a combined 10 turnovers.
Milwaukee is not and should not be a team that only relies on two players, but Antetokounmpo is once again on the injury report looking ahead to Tuesday's matchup with the 20-19 Sacramento Kings.
Antetokounmpo was downgraded to probable per the NBA's injury report due to a nagging tendinopathy in his right patella.
During his presser prior to the game, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers revealed that Antetokounmpo will suit up. Two-way guard Ryan Rollins and reserve shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. had both been questionable to play through illnesses. Per Rivers, Rollins will suit up, while Trent will sit.
Sacramento is red-hot right now on a seven game win streak, gaining momentum in an air-tight Western Conference.
This will be the first time the Bucks take on the Kings this season.
Although Milwaukee has a slight advantage playing at home, they are only a -2.5 point favorite per ESPN Bet.
Antetokounmpo had a lot to say postgame following Sunday's loss to the Knicks.
"We've gotta get our stuff together. It's as simple as that. We did not beat Boston. We did not beat the Cavs. We didn't beat the Knicks," Antetokounmpo explained. "Those are the top three teams, and we've played horribly against them."
The 6-foot-11 big man is not wrong in his assessment but recalled the last time the Bucks lost to New York in November.
"I think we're a way better team [now] than the November team. We've proven it by playing good basketball for longer stretches," said Antetokounmpo. "But at the end of the day, when we're playing the better teams, we've got to do a better job.
"They're not just going to give it to us — we've got to take it. They're not just going to fold."
That November loss to New York was also by a wide margin, 116-94, but still a reminder of how much further the Bucks need to go to prove they are legitimate title contenders.
That is not to say that there has not been progress since the abysmal 2-8 start for Milwaukee, but the road to a second NBA championship in four seasons is much longer.
