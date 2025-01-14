Bucks' Damian Lillard Hints at Finishing Career in EuroLeague
The Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of their quest for yet another title. They have the star players to compete, led by their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and their star guard, Damian Lillard.
The superstar duo is one of the best in the league, and their numbers don't say anything different.
While the Bucks are looking to hoist another title, Lillard, one of their oldest players, is closer to the end of his career than the beginning.
Lillard, 34, still has a lot left in the tank, but it's unclear how long he could play at an elite level.
While speaking to the media, Lillard hinted at possibly finishing his career in the EuroLeague, admitting he hadn't considered it seriously yet.
Still, it is clear that Lillard is near the end of his career, whenever that may be.
"It's something I've talked about with some members of my family the past two years but not seriously thought about," Lillard admitted when talking to Toni Canyameras from Mundo Deportivo. "What if I went and played on a Euroleague team just because of the experience at the end of my career?"
"But it's something I haven't seriously thought about. But you never know," Lillard added.
The Bucks' star guard is still at the top of his game. He is averaging 24.8 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 44 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three in 30 games and 36.2 minutes of action.
Lillard could continue to play at this level for as long as his body allows him to; still, it is interesting that he could be in play as he gets older.
While that is still a ways off, the Bucks are confident they can get Lillard right to where he wants to be. Lillard has yet to reach the mountaintop and was traded to Milwaukee to get there.
The Eastern Conference is brutal this season, especially at the top. Nonetheless, the Bucks have two stars who can compete with anybody, and if they can bolster their roster by this trade deadline, they might have a serious shot.
Lillard has one goal in mind, as he remains at the top of his game, but who knows for how long that will last?
