Is Julius Randle Playing vs Bucks? Timberwolves Reveal Final Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time this season in this non-conference matchup.
The Bucks will look for their 29th win of the season; however, they are a depleted bunch without their superstar duo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Both are ruled out due to their respective injuries.
The Bucks will need others to step up mightily; however, the Timberwolves will also be without one of their best players, forward Julius Randle.
Randle has been out for the past week and will continue to be out as he recovers from a groin injury.
The 30-year-old will be re-evaluated in two weeks after being diagnosed with a right adductor strain.
Randle had missed the Timberwolves' last two games after suffering what the team labeled as a right groin strain in last Thursday's win over the Jazz, but a more serious injury was confirmed once the big man was sent in for a second opinion.
With Randle's absence now set to extend through the All-Star break, Naz Reid should continue to start in the frontcourt alongside Rudy Gobert. Reid has averaged 19.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 three-pointers, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 30.0 minutes through his first two starts.
The three-time All-Star is in his first year in Minnesota after they traded for him prior to the start of the season. In his first year in Minnesota, he is averaging 18.9 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 0.7 steals while shooting 47 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from three in 48 games and 32.6 minutes of action.
The last time Randle was on the court, he was less than impressive, as he recorded six points, one rebound, and one assist in 10 minutes of action.
The Bucks are heavy underdogs in this matchup with a -9.5 spread.
Although Randle is ruled out, they will have Anthony Edwards on the court. Edwards was upgraded to available after he was questionable due to a hip injury.
The Timberwolves are 15-12 on their home court. Minnesota has an 8-8 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Bucks have gone 10-15 away from home. Milwaukee averages 114.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.
More Bucks: Is Damian Lillard Playing vs Timberwolves? Bucks Reveal Full Injury Report
Bucks' Damian Lillard Downgraded Ahead of Timberwolves Matchup
Will Bucks Trade Deadline Moves Be Enough to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee?
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.