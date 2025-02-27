Jamal Murray Injury Status For Bucks vs Nuggets
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Denver Nuggets for their 58th game of the 2024-25 season.
The Bucks are set to host one of the best teams in the league and arguably the best team in the Western Conference. The Bucks will have their hands full, not only for this game but for the games to come. It will be pivotal for the Bucks to finish the season strong as they look to finish at least in the top four of the Eastern Conference standings.
Every game from here on out will be important, and this game will not be easy.
The Nuggets will likely be healthy for this matchup, having their star guard Jamal Murray.
Murray enters this contest as probable and is likely to play in this matchup.
Despite being a regular on the injury report, the veteran guard has played consistently well for the Nuggets this season, with some impressive performances recently.
He's scored 30 or more points in three of the last six games, highlighted by a career-high 55 points in a win against the Trail Blazers on Feb. 12.
Murray played in the Nuggets' last matchup on Monday against the Indiana Pacers. In that contest, he was solid as he recorded 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the field, one rebound, six assists, and one steal in 33 minutes of action.
In the season, Murray has been great and available for most of it, averaging 21.1 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from three in 51 games and 35.9 minutes of action.
The Bucks enter this contest as home underdogs with a +3.5 spread.
The Bucks are 20-9 in home games. Milwaukee is sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 112.4 points while holding opponents to 45.1 percent shooting.
The Nuggets are 18-11 on the road. Denver has an 8-4 record in one-possession games.
The Nuggets have been one of the hottest teams in the league lately, recording a 9-1 record in their last 10 games.
As for the Bucks, they have been mediocre, averaging 110.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.3 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.
Milwaukee holds a 6-4 record in their last 10 games.
