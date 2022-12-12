Khris Middleton suffers an ankle injury in the loss to the Houston Rockets

As if it wasn't bad enough to lose to the Houston Rockets last night, the Milwaukee Bucks suffered another blow as their All-Star Khris Middleton rolled his ankle in the first quarter and left the game without returning.

Bad luck

Only five minutes into the game, while playing defense and trying to guard the young Rockets star Jalen Green, Middleton rolled his ankle and grimaced immediately, as it was apparent the 3x All-Star will have to get out of the game.

It didn't look severe, and Khris walked it off, but the Bucks didn't bring him back for the remainder of the game, finishing with 0 points on 0-2 from the field.

It was probably done out of caution and the fact Middleton has basically just returned after a long pause. Missing last year's playoff battle with the Celtis due to an MCL sprain and the first 20 games of the season due to an off-season wrist injury sidelined the sharpshooter for a long time, and Bucks fans were static to have their guy back. But it seems they might see him in street clothes again for a few games.

Hot and cold

In his first four games of the season, Middleton has been really up and down, averaging 13.8 ppg and 5.8 apg on 36% from the field and 29.2% from deep. Although Khris' ability to create shots and distribute the ball has been a welcomed bonus for Milwaukee, it's apparent the 3x All-Star is still a bit rusty.

Now he will probably take a few games off and get his ankle 100% right, as there is still a long road to go in the regular season for Middleton to get back to top form. After all he will be a crucial factor once the Playoffs arrive, as Giannis Antetokounmpo will need his sidekick dearly.