LaMelo Ball Injury Status for Bucks vs Hornets
Will one-time All-Star Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball suit up against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday?
Not only will the 6-foot-7 pro not play, but according to the team, there is no concrete timeline for his return to action.
Hornets point guard Tre Mann, small forward Cody Martin, second-year forward Brandon Miller, shooting guard Josh Okogie, and power forward Grant Williams are all on the shelf. Miller (right wrist fracture) and Williams (right ACL tear) are both done for the season with their respective ailments.
Ball has been grappling with a left ankle sprain since last week. He has now resumed on-court workouts, but remains out indefinitely.
Ball initially sprained his ankle in a 112-107 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 27. The No. 3 overall pick in what's starting to look like a loaded 2020 NBA Draft, Ball played just 8:45 of action before hurting the ankle. He scored seven points on 2-of-5 shooting from the field (2-of-3 from deep) and 1-of-2 shooting from the foul line, dished out one dime and swiped one steal.
In his 31 healthy games this year with the Hornets, Ball has been averaging 28.2 points on .419/.337/.820 shooting splits, 7.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
Milwaukee has lost its last four straight games, although its Monday defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder happened without All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The 26-22 Bucks are no doubt hoping for a palette cleanser against the 12-35 Hornets, who themselves have lost five straight. With Ball sidelined, another Charlotte loss could certainly happen.
On the Bucks side, meanwhile, only shooting guard Stanley Umude and center Liam Robbins, both two-way players, have decisively been ruled out. Both will be putting in reps with Milwaukee's G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
Nine-time All-Star Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with a right patella tendinopathy, while nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is questionable due to a sore left groin.
Starting Milwaukee center Brook Lopez is probable to play through a sore back, while possible trade chip Khris Middleton is probable to play while the team manages his recovery from offseason surgeries to both ankles. Sixth man power forward Bobby Portis has been away from the team due to personal reasons since the Bucks' 125-96 blowout victory over the Miami Heat on January 23.
