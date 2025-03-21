Latest Injury Update on Kyle Kuzma Could Completely Change Bucks Season
The Milwaukee Bucks earned a big win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, halting their losing streak. Milwaukee stayed the course in the Eastern Conference standings with the vicotry and will try to use this momentum going forward.
The team has been dealing with some injuries over the past few weeks and it's hurt them on the court. Forward Kyle Kuzma suffered a sprained ankle weeks ago and he has been trying to play through the pain.
But after the Lakers game, Kuzma provided some great news on his recovery. Kuzma said that he was feeling much better and that he felt like he was playing on one leg for weeks.
“I think I’m feeling more good health-wise,” Kuzma said of his recovery from a left ankle sprain on March 5. “I’ve been playing on one leg for like the last three weeks. I think the OKC game, I felt pretty good. And then felt much better in Golden State and then felt the best I’ve felt since before that Dallas game where I sprained it.
“Just getting healthy, feeling a little more pop. I haven’t dunked like that all season (with the Bucks), so it’s a good indicator.”
Having Kuzma healthy down the stretch could make or break the Bucks' entire season. When the team brought Kuzma in at the trade deadline, it was a move to help them win this season.
Kuzma has fit in very well with the Bucks this season and has started to play much better of late. Even Bucks head coach Doc Rivers weighed in on the comfort levels of Kuzma.
“He’s just more comfortable,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. “You can see it, it’s coming. A lot of it was organically tonight. I think we ran one play for him the entire game, he still had 20 points. That’s the value of him.”
If the Bucks want to win the title, they will need more health luck down the stretch. Milwaukee has had some poorly timed injuries take place over the last few years but the team is confident in themselves this season.
If they enter the postseason healthy, they believe they can win a series against any other team. But getting to that point will be the tricky part as the regular season winds down.
