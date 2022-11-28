“The best player in the NBA right now!” - Luka Doncic crowns Giannis Antetokounmpo after their duel

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic have been setting the league on fire this season, and the two superstars went head-to-head last night. The Greek Freak was able to come out on top with a dominant performance. The two European stars are the front runners for the MVP award, and you could say Giannis made a statement with this win and performance.

After the duel, Luka also lauded Giannis, and he called him the best player in the world in his post-game press conference.

Luka crowns the Greek Freak as the best in the NBA

The two superstars have been a step above everyone else this season, and this was the first time we saw them in action against each other this year. Giannis was able to secure the victory as the Milwaukee Bucks rolled past the Dallas Mavericks.

Giannis led all scorers as he finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Luka ended with 27 points and 12 assists. After the game, Luka gave Giannis his props and called him the best in the league.

"It's hard to go against a guy like that. He's the best player in the NBA right now. He's almost impossible to stop. It's really fun to see him play, but it's not that fun to go against him," Luka explained.

"He improves every day. He works really hard, you can see it. He works on everything. He works on his shot, and he's gotten better at a lot of things. He just gets better every day!"

Luka's time will come, but this is Giannis' league right now

Luka has been on a mission all season long, putting up historic numbers in the process. He has been the only consistent performer for the Mavs this season, and he has put the team on his back multiple times. He has been averaging 33.1 PPG, 8.7 RPG, and 8.4 APG on 50% shooting. With this blistering start, a few have questioned if Luka is the best player in the NBA right now.

The answer to that question is no, with Giannis Antetokounmpo still in his prime. The Greek Freak has been the best player in the league since his Finals win, playing at an elite level for years now. There is no doubt Luka has had a stellar campaign, but Giannis has been doing this for a bit longer. Luka will surely take over the NBA in the near future, but as of right now, this is Giannis' league.