Massive Trade Proposal Has Bucks Land Zach LaVine For $93M Star

The Milwaukee Bucks have turned their season around after one of their roughest starts to the season to date.
The Bucks started the season at 2-8, but you would have never guessed that as they have made a 180 flip. The Bucks have emerged as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
They currently sit as the No. 4 seed and have a chance to climb up the standings with plenty of games left.
While the Bucks are much improved internally, it is clear they need to make a big move to be a serious contender once the real games begin.
To do just that, Matt Levine of Newsweek Sports created this trade idea for the Bucks to land two-time All-Star Zach LaVine from their division rival, the Chicago Bulls.
The deal would be a three-team trade between the Bucks, Bulls, and Detroit Pistons.
Bucks receive: Zach LaVine
Bulls receive: Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis Jr., a 2025 second-round draft pick, a 2026 second-round draft pick, and a 2031 second-round draft pick
Pistons receive: Pat Connaughton
The Bulls come out as the team that gets the most return, and rightfully so, as they get rid of their All-Star guard, who is making $43 million alone this season.
That number will only increase for the next two seasons until he reaches free agency before the 2027-28 season.
The Bucks need to make a big move if they want to seriously challenge for the title alongside their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Milwaukee has a superstar in the prime of his career, so if they want to keep him happy, a trade for another star player could do the job.
LaVine is one of the better players in his position. The 29-year-old guard has been healthy this season and has played excellent basketball recently.
In his last 10 games, he is playing above his averages, recording 28.0 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 46.0 percent from three in 35.9 minutes of action.
LaVine would certainly move the needle for the Bucks, who have not reached a conference finals since winning the title in 2021.
Whether it is LaVine or another star, the Bucks may need to make a big move to appease Antetokounmpo.
