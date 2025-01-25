Bucks Rumors: Milwaukee Trade Target Hoping to Remain With Current Team
The Milwaukee Bucks are a team that teams around the NBA are watching. They have been playing some great basketball lately, winning eight of their last nine games.
That could empower them to make a big move at the trade deadline. While they have been playing good basketball, they still need to make a move to be a true contender to win the NBA title.
Milwaukee still has two superstars on the roster already: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Any player they bring in would need to compliment them.
One player who has been linked to the Bucks is Bulls star guard Zach LaVine. Lavine is one of the best players who could be available in the trade market.
LaVine is playing much better basketball this season than he did a year ago. He's actually shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 45.1 percent from three, both being career highs.
Not only has he been playing great basketball this year, but he has been able to stay healthy. His health has been a big question around the rest of the league.
Knee issues have plagued him in the last few years. Other teams were afraid to trade for such an expensive player who had chronic knee problems.
Now that those issues are gone, teams are starting to call the Bulls about his availability. Despite that, it doesn't seem like LaVine wants to be traded.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Lavine has shown that he would like to remain in Chicago. That's a shift from where his feelings have been over the last couple of years.
The Bucks have been one of the teams who have been linked to LaVine. Adding him would give Milwaukee another star player to pair with Antetokoumpo and Lillard.
Of course, LaVine would not come cheap. Because of his sizable contract, the Bucks would have to include quite a few guys as well as draft capital in order to get a deal done.
Right now, LaVine is averaging 24 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season for the Bulls.
