Bucks' Portis Deserves Credit for His Offense, Needs Work on His Defense
MILWAUKEE — Over the past several years, Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis has assembled one of the best bench-player resumés, yet believes he is underappreciated.
Playing all 82 games in 2023-24, Portis averaged 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from deep. The nine-year veteran finished second in the NBA for most bench points (1,052), trailing only 2024 Sixth Man of the Year winner Malik Monk, and recorded the most double-doubles (16) off the bench.
Bottom line: His defensive deficiencies aside, Portis again is expected to be one of Milwaukee's most important pieces in the front court.
Recently on X, Portis let his followers know that he hears all the chatter and disrespect.
Bucks Portis' enters 2024-25 with a chance to silence his critics
There is no doubt about Portis' significance as a scorer, but his defense is a concern.
At 6-foot-10, Portis is too small to affect shots at the rim and he's not quick enough to slide with guards in switches. In pick-and-roll defense, Portis often hedges before the screen is set, slides with the ballhandler for too long, and jogs back to the roller.
There also have been some moments that make you scratch your head. In Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers last postseason, Portis was ejected for violent conduct in the first quarter — a stunning lack of awareness when the Bucks were playing without stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
To silence his doubters in 2024-25, Portis need only improve his effort and tenacity on the defensive end. Is it too late for such a change? Look at teammate Brook Lopez.
The Bucks' starting center made NBA All-Defense teams in 2020 and 2023 — when he was 32 and then 35 years old.
In the meantime, Portis can use the outside noise as fuel to raise his game.
