Milwaukee Bucks-Toronto Raptors Final Injury Update: Key starter's status revealed

The Milwaukee Bucks announced that starting center Myles Turner will be available to play in Sunday in Sunday's game against the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors, after originally being listed as questionable, having missed their last game.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview, featuring betting odds, projected starters, game notes and more:

INJURY REPORT

BUCKS

Myles Turner: Available - Calf

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out - Calf

Taurean Prince: Out - Neck

RAPTORS

Scottie Barnes: Out - Personal Reasons

Chucky Hepburn: Out - Knee

Game date, time and location: Sunday, Feb. 22, 3:30 p.m. CST, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, TSN (Toronto)

Radio: AM 620/103.3 FM (Milwaukee), TSN Radio 1050 (Toronto)

VITALS: The Milwaukee Bucks (24-30) and Toronto Raptors (33-23) meet for the fourth of four regular season matchups. The Bucks won the first matchup in October (122-116) but lost the last two (128-100 in November, 111-105 in December).

PROJECTED STARTERS

BUCKS

G Ryan Rollins

G Kevin Porter Jr.

C Myles Turner

F Ousmane Dieng

F Kyle Kuzma

RAPTORS

G Immanuel Quickley

G Ja'Kobe Walter

C Collin Murray-Boyles

F RJ Barrett

F Brandon Ingram

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Bucks +3.5 (-110), Raptors -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Bucks +138, Raptors -164

Total points scored: 218.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers: "I thought every time they cut it close, we would call a timeout, run something, you know, get a good shot, then get back to playing some defense. I thought that, fourth quarter, we just simply stopped turning the ball over, you know, we took care of the ball. They had 17 points at halftime off our turnovers, they had 23 early in the third and then we started taking care of the ball."

"The way we're moving the ball, playing with each other, the ball's finding the right guy. I think our guys are starting to recognize matchups. So their hunting matchups and then spacing and making the right plays has been fantastic."

