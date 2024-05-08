Patrick Beverley Speaks on Fan Altercation in Game 6: 'It Was More Than Cancun on 3!'
When Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley followed up his basketball-throwing altercation with a courtside fan by telling a reporter she couldn't interview him without subscribing to her podcast, it seemed as if the veteran had lost his mind.
Players and fans get into it periodically, yes, but Beverley took it a step further by using force and an object. He called for the fan to toss him the ball, at which point he threw it hard at his chest.
And his response a few days later?
"(It was) an unfortunate situation that should have never happened," Beverley said on his podcast. "What I did was bad and that should have never happened."
Beverley acknowledging his wrong-doings was certainly a step in the right direction — as was his apology to Malinda Adams — but he also shed some light on what led to his fan-dirercted outburst.
Initially, it was reported that the fan had heckled Beverley with a running joke known around the NBA.
"Cancun on 3!"
"Cancun on 3!"
Beverley, however, insisted that it was only part of the truth, though he followed his statement up by saying it "didn't matter" what was said, and that he'd have to make improvements.
"Let's just say it was more than Cancun on three," Beverley said. "I've been called a lot of stuff in this league. I haven't been called that one."
"(Regardless), I have to be better and I will be better."
The Bucks aren't in the playoffs any longer now that the Indiana Pacers have moved on, but while their early-elimination was a byproduct of numerous injuries, both Giannis Antetokounmpo — Milwaukee's injury-absent star — and the team recognize it has improvements to be made.
And as far as Beverley is concerned, he's not worried about the comments he heard. He just knows he'll have to be better next time.
"You can say anything when you're winning," Beverley said. "That's what happens when you win. You can say literally anything."