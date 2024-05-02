Bucks vs. Pacers Game 6: Everything You Need to Know As Milwaukee Eyes Winner-Take-All Game 7
As the Milwaukee Bucks once again prepare for a matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the stakes sit even higher than they were for Game 5.
Yes, the Bucks got a win at home and forced a sixth contest, but now, they're in a must-win position in order to return to Fiserv Forum for a winner-take-all matchup in Game 7. And they're likely going to be without both Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Khris Middle, Bobby Portis Jr. and Patrick Beverley have played large roles in the absence of their star teammates, but the Bucks' path doesn't get easier as they look to scrape together another win to extend their season.
So, with that in mind, here's what you need to know ahead of Thursday's tip:
Bucks vs. Pacers Broadcast Information
- Date: Thursday, May 2
- Time: 5:30 p.m. CST
- TV Channel: TNT, NBA League Pass
- Radio: 620WTMJ
- Live Stream: NBA, TNT App, MAX
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Bucks vs. Pacers Injury Report
Milwaukee Bucks
Damian Lillard - DOUBTFUL
Giannis Antetokounmpo - DOUBTFUL
Khris Middleton - PROBABLE
Patrick Beverley - PROBABLE
Indiana Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin - OUT
Tyrese Haliburton - QUESTIONABLE
Bucks vs. Pacers Projected Starting Lineups
Milwaukee Bucks
- PG Patrick Beverley
- SG Malik Beasley
- SF Khris Middleton
- PF Bobby Portis Jr.
- C Brook Lopez
Indiana Pacers
- PG Andrew Nembhard
- PG Tyrese Haliburton
- SF Aaron Nesmith
- PF Pascal Siakam
- C Myles Turner