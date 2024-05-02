'Very, Very Close!' Bucks Coach Doc Rivers Provides Hopeful Update on Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo
It might take a miracle.
As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to go to battle once more against the Indiana Pacers, the injury report stands as their second-biggest worry. Where the Pacers see Benedict Mathurin, a rookie who has been out for the season, the Bucks see Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Both stars have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season, though they unfortunately carried over into the playoffs, as Antetokounmpo has yet to suit up for Milwaukee this postseason and Lillard is potentially going to sit for the third straight time.
The Bucks were able to scrap together a win at home in Game 5 to give themselves more life, but going on the road to try and do the same will be an entirely different challenge. Ideally, the Bucks will get some reinforcements from their stars, but as mentioned above, it's a long shot.
Though Doc Rivers did give inklings of hope in his most recent press conference.
“I don’t know how to answer that,” The Bucks' coach said in response to a question about Lillard and Antetokounmpo's potential return in Game 6. “I hope (they return this series).
"I think they’re very, very, very close.”
In the absence of its stars, Milwaukee has leaned heavily on Khris Middleton, who's averaged 26.8 points and just under 10 rebounds in every game this postseason. His series-best came in Game 4, when he notched 42 points in an overtime loss over Indiana, but even he has been hampered throughout the series.
Middleton is likely to suit up once again and lead the charge on offense while the Bucks attempt to force a win-or-go-home game against the Pacers on the road. If they're successful, the hope is they'll have at least one of their stars back, though that's contingent on their status for Thursday's matchup.
It might take a miracle, but Milwaukee isn't done yet.
Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 5:30 p.m. CST Thursday.