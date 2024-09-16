Bucks Lineups with Giannis, Dame Are Hard to Beat — When They Play
MILWAUKEE — With Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks roster, every season is championship or bust.
When Giannis is healthy, the Bucks are NBA title contenders. When he is unavailable, seasons end prematurely.
After a first-round playoff elimination in 2023 — Giannis missed three of the five games — Bucks general manager Jon Horst made what would become a much scrutinized decision: He traded NBA Finals hero and Olympic gold medalist Jrue Holiday to get Damian Lillard, a prolific scorer but a defensive liability.
Critics of the trade had their vindication in 2024. The Bucks again exited the postseason in the first round (Giannis and Dame missed all or part of the series) and the Boston Celtics, with Holiday at the helm, won the title. Case closed. Horst's big gamble failed.
Frank Madden, founding editor of BrewHoop and a host of the podcast Locked on Bucks, took a hard look at the criticism and says not so fast.
There is reason for hope. Out of 22 NBA lineups that played together for 600 or more possessions in 2023-24, two Bucks starting fives led the league in point differential, Madden reported.
A Bucks lineup featuring Giannis, Lillard, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, and Malik Beasley led the rankings with a plus-15.5 point differential. A second lineup with Jae Crowder instead of Middleton had a point differential of plus-13.
Trailing the Bucks were Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, and Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics.
What's more, Madden reported, those Bucks lineups ranked 1-2 on defense.
However anyone interprets the data, for Milwaukee to overtake Boston in the Eastern Conference, Antetokounmpo and Lillard must lead the way.
“It’s about health. It’s about staying healthy. Dame staying healthy. Giannis has been hurt in the last two playoffs. That baffles me how people don’t even mention that he’s been pretty much a no-show in the playoffs the last couple of years. They just act like he’s been completely healthy."- Marques Johnson, Hear District podcast
Beasley and Crowder are no longer with the team. New signings Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince and Delon Wright will be expected to contribute when called and assume greater responsibilities if and when the stars are unavailable.
The fact is, winning requires great players and good fortune. Milwaukee has the players, but a little luck could be required for the Bucks to go a long way.
Related stories on the Milwaukee Bucks
- 3 REASONS WHY KHRIS MIDDLETON IS VITAL THIRD STAR FOR MILWAUKEE BUCKS:
Injuries limited Khris Middleton's availability the past two seasons. Dame Lillard has displaced him as the No. 2 scoring option. But Middleton's efficiency as a shooter and scorer is critical to the Milwaukee Bucks' title aspirations. CLICK HERE
- JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN BUYING STAKE IN MILWAUKEE BUCKS: Junior Bridgeman, who beginning in 1975 played 10 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and then built a reported net worth of $600 million as a businessman, is buying a 10 percent ownership stake in the franchise. CLICK HERE
- MILWAUKEE BUCKS SIGN IBOU BADJI, PER HOOPSHYPE'S MICHAEL SCOTTO: Needing to increase its depth in the frontcourt, the Milwaukee Bucks signed 7-foot big man Ibou Badji, according to a report from HoopsHype's Michael Scotto Friday. CLICK HERE