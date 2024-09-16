Out of 22 lineups that played >600 possessions last year, the Bucks had the #1 *and* #2 lineups by point differential — their normal starting 5 was +15.5 and when Crowder started they were +13.3. More surprisingly: those were also the two best defenses (106.6 and 107.9)! https://t.co/nRyfXZdH0T pic.twitter.com/0FpEMWikCH