NBA Atlantic Preview: 3 Teams Threaten Milwaukee Bucks' Aim for East's Top Spot
MILWAUKEE — If the Milwaukee Bucks want to compete for an NBA title, then it better keep an eye out for the Atlantic division in the Eastern Conference.
Entering this season, two of the five teams in the Atlantic finished at the very top of the East last year. The Boston Celtics won 64 regular-season games before cruising through the playoffs as the top seed en route to winning it all. The New York Knicks culminated a 50-win season to earn the No. 2 seed before falling in the second round.
Toss in the Philadelphia 76ers, who return a healthy Joel Embiid and signed star forward Paul George in free agency, and the Atlantic division could very well have three of the top teams within the entire Eastern Conference once the regular season ends. In order for the Bucks to earn a top seed in the East in 2024-25, its highly likely that they will have get past a three-headed monster in Boston, New York and Philadelphia
Toronto is the Atlantic division's ultimate wild card and Brookyln is already praying it find themselves in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes. Even still, the Bucks shouldn't overlook these two teams when they matchup at various points through the year.
With less than a month until training camp, here's what you need to know about the Atlantic division in 2024-25.
Boston Celtics
2023-24 result: 64-18, 1st in Atlantic, 1st seed, won NBA Finals
Additions:
- G Lonnie Walker IV (Exhibit 10 deal)
- G Baylor Schierman (No. 30 overall draft pick)
- F Anton Watson (No.54 overall draft pick)
- F Drew Peterson (two-way)
- G J.D. Davison (two-way)
Subtractions:
- G Svi Mykhailiuk (signed with Utah)
- F Oshae Brissett (declined team option)
Retained/Extended:
- G Sam Houser (four years, $45 mil)
- F/C Luke Kornet (one year, $2.8 mil)
- F/C Xavier Tillman (two years, $4.8 mil)
- C Neemias Queta (three years, $7.2 mil)
- F Jayson Tatum (five years, $314 mil)
- G Derrick White (four years, $118 mil)
Over-Under: 58.5 wins
Matchups with Bucks: Oct. 28 at Boston, Nov.10 at Milwaukee, Dec. 6 at Boston
There's no question heading into the 2024-25 season that Boston remains the team to beat in the East. They not only cruised to a Larry O'Brien trophy by the tune of a 16-3 postseason record, but they also retained every single key player from last year's championship roster. As a result of the Celtics' dominance, every other NBA team is focused on building a squad that can challenge the reigning champs.
According to HoopsHype, Boston has the third-highest payroll entering the new season. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both commanding max salaries and Derrick White and Jrue Holiday each getting a pretty penny as complimentary pieces, it's not likely that the Celtics can keep its core roster in tact for the foreseeable future. Even so, as it relates to this season, Boston's title window is as big as it has ever been during the Tatum/Brown era.
This team has little to no concerns outside of Kristaps Porzingis' health. This offseason, Porzingis underwent a procedure to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon, leaving him to likely be forced to miss the start of the regular season in the 2024-25 campaign.
Having already reached the top of the mountain last postseason, the sole focus of Boston will be defending its title.
New York Knicks
2023-24 result: 50-32, 2nd in Atlantic, 2nd seed, lost 4-3 to Indiana in East semifinals
Additions:
- F Mikal Bridges (trade via Brooklyn)
- F Keita Bates-Diop (trade via Brooklyn)
- G Cameron Payne (one year, $3 mil)
- G/F Pacome Dadiet (No. 25 overall draft pick)
- G Tyler Kolek (draft rights via Portland)
- G Kevin McCullar (draft rights via Phoenix)
- G Petteri Koponen (draft rights via Dallas)
- C Ariel Hukporti (draft rights via Dallas)
- F Chuma Okeke (Exhibit 10)
Subtractions:
- C Isaiah Hartenstein (signed with Oklahoma City)
- G Alec Burks (signed with Miami)
- F Bojan Bogdanovic (traded to Brooklyn)
- F Mamadi Diakite (traded to Brooklyn)
- G Shake Milton (traded to Brooklyn)
- G DaQuan Jeffries (declined team option)
- 2025, 2027, 2029, 2031 first-round picks (traded to Brooklyn)
- 2025 first-round pick (traded to Brooklyn, via Milwaukee)
- 2025 second-round pick (traded to Brooklyn)
- 2028 first-round pick swap (trade to Brooklyn)
- 2027, 2029, 2030 second-round picks (traded to Portland)
Retained/Extended:
- F OG Anunoby (five years, $212.5 mil)
- C Jericho Sims (team option)
- F Precious Achiuwa (one year, $6 mil)
- G Jalen Brunson (four years, $156.5 mil)
Over-Under: 53.5 wins
Matchups with Bucks: Nov. 8 at New York, Jan. 12 at New York, March 28 at Milwaukee
Last season, Jalen Brunson brought a certain buzz back to Madison Sqaure Garden that's been absent since the days of either Carmelo Anthony in the 2010s or Patrick Ewing in the 1990s.
And the hype has only continued to grow since trading for the NBA's ironman in Mikal Bridges earlier this offseason. Since entering the NBA in 2018-19, Bridges has yet to miss an NBA game. He was also part of the Villanova's core when they won the national titles in 2016 and 2018, playing alongside current Knicks teammates Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Brunson. Heading into his first season as part of the "Nova Knicks" Bridges will be featured prominently in Tom Thibodeau's rotation, who is famously known for high minute loads throughout the regular and postseasons.
Even with all the surrounding hype of one of the NBA's most popular franchises, the Knicks have some questions that will need to be answered this season, most specifically what to make of Julius Randle's role with the team. Having only played in 46 regular season games last year, Randle is a name that's constantly been linked to trade rumors. They also have to replace Isaiah Hartenstein, who showcased his ability to be one of the best defensive anchors in the wake of Mitchell Robinson's absence last postseason.
Despite some mild concerns, this Knicks team should definitely be one of the top contenders in a loaded Eastern Conference this season. Expect them to find themselves in the mix for one of the top four seeds come the postseason.
Philadelphia 76ers
2023-24 result: 47-35, 3rd in Atlantic, 7th seed (Play-In), lost 4-3 to New York in first round
Additions:
- F Paul George (four years, $212 mil)
- G Eric Gordon (two years, $6.7 mil)
- C Andre Drummond (two years, $10 mil)
- F Caleb Martin (four years, $35 mil)
- G Reggie Jackson (one year, $3.3 mil)
- G Jared McCain (No. 16 overall draft picks)
- F David Jones (two-way)
- 2031 second-round pick (trade via Dallas)
Subtractions:
- F Tobias Harris (signed with Detroit)
- F Nicolas Batum (signed with Los Angeles Clippers)
- F De'Anthony Melton (signed with Golden State)
- C Paul Reed (waived)
- G/F Buddy Hield (sign-and-trade to Golden State)
- F/C Mo Bamba (signed with Los Angeles Clippers)
Retained/Extended:
- G Tyrese Maxey (five years, $204 mii)
- G Kyle Lowry (one year, $3.3 mil)
- F Kelly Oubre (two years, $16.3 mil)
- F Kenyon Martin Jr. (two years, $16 mil)
- G Jeff Dowtin (two-way)
- F Guerschon Yabusele (one year, $2.1 mil)
Over-Under: 52.5 wins
Matchups with Bucks: Nov. 23 at Philadelphia, Jan. 19 at Milwaukee, Feb. 9 at Milwaukee, April 3 at Philadelphia
It's been difficult at times for Philadelphia 76ers fans to "Trust the Process" when they haven't been able to advance past the second round of the playoffs during Joel Embiid's tenure, but that streak looks like it can finally end this season. The 76ers managed to reel in the biggest fish of the free agency period by inking Paul George to a four-year deal, which allows them to perhaps form the best trio in all of basketball playing alongside Tyrese Maxey and Embiid.
Outside of bringing in George, Philadelphia also managed to make solid moves within the margins by signing veterans Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon and Caleb Martin. Gordon's longstanding reputation as an elite shooter from downtown has kept him in the league for over a decade and Drummond is one of the NBA's top rebounders. Martin also turned down a deal to re-sign with the Miami Heat, leaving 76ers fan hopeful he can shine in various moments similarly to the ones that made him a household name with Miami.
Time will tell if this team can finally break through similarly to Boston last season. Based on paper, this may just best the most well-constructed roster that Embiid has ever had throughout his eight-year NBA career as a 76er.
Brooklyn Nets
2023-24 result: 32-50, 4th in Atlantic, missed playoffs
Additions:
- F Bojan Bogdanovic (trade via Knicks)
- F Shake Milton (trade via Knicks)
- F Ziaire Williams (trade via Memphis)
- 2025, 2027, 2029, 2031 first-round picks (via New York)
- 2025 first-round pick (via Milwaukee, from New York)
- 2025 first-round pick swap rights (previously traded to Houston)
- 2026 first-round pick (via Brooklyn, from Houston)
- 2028 first-round pick swap (trade via New York)
- 2025 second-round pick (trade from New York)
- 2030 second-round pick (via Dallas, from Memphis)
- Jordi Fernandez, head coach
Subtractions:
- F Mikal Bridges (traded to New York)
- F Keita Bates-Diop (traded to New York)
- F Mamadi Diakite (traded to Memphis)
- G Nemanja Dangubic (traded to Memphis)
- 2027 first-round pick (via Phoenix, traded to Houston)
- 2029 first-round pick swap (via Phoenix, traded to Houston)
- G Lonnie Walker IV (signed with Boston)
Retained/Extended:
- G Keon Johnson (two years, $4.5 mil)
- C Nic Claxton (four years, $97 mil)
Over-Under:19.5 wins
Matchups with Bucks: Oct. 27 at Brooklyn, Dec. 8 at Brooklyn, Dec. 26 at Milwaukee, Jan. 2 at Milwaukee
After having a fire sale this offseason, the Brooklyn Nets look to fully be committed to a rebuild.
They attacked this offseason with a plan to build towards to future and that's exactly what they managed to do. The Nets got an absolute haul of draft capital in exchange for parting ways with Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Knicks, and they hired a new head coach, signaling a total reset for the franchise.
There's no reason for the Nets to try to stack wins in 2024-25. Instead, they will hope to strike gold once the NBA Draft Lottery comes around next summer and luck themsleves into a top pick. Both the 2025 and 2026 NBA drafts are well-documented as to having plenty of talented prospects and so the Nets are locked-in on being able to get as many of them as they can to help speed up their rebuild.
Until the 2025 NBA draft comes around, there won't be many noteworthy things to come from the Nets as they should finish near the very bottom of the East.
Toronto Raptors
2023-24 result: 25-57, 5th in Atlantic, missed playoffs
Additions:
- G Davion Mitchell (trade from Sacramento)
- F Ja'Kobe Walter (No. 19 overall draft pick)
- F/C Jonathan Mogbo (No. 31 overall draft pick)
- F Ulrich CHomche (draft rights from Memphis)
- C Bruno Fernando (one-year, $2.4 mil)
- F Jamison Battle (Exhibit 10)
Subtractions:
- F Jalen McDaniels (trade to Sacramento)
- F Sasha Vezenkov (waived)
- G Javon Freeman-Liberty (waived)
- G Gary Trent Jr. (signed with Milwaukee)
Retained/Extended:
- G Immanuel Quickley (five years, $162 mil)
- F Bruce Brown (team option)
- G Garrett Temple (one year, $3.3 mil)
- F Scottie Barnes (five years, $224 mil)
Over-Under: 30.5 wins
Matchups with Bucks: Nov.12 at Milwaukee, Jan. 6 atToronto, Jan. 17 at Milwaukee
There's reason to believe that the Toronto Raptors are destined to be in NBA purgatory this season. Due to the Play-In Tournament involving the ninth and 10th seeds in each conference, Toronto could find themselves as a play-in team based solely on the fact there are too many East teams looking at a potential lottery position.
Sure, the Raptors have some talent. Inking Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes to five-year deals to keep them up north were solid offseason moves. They also have former 2019 NBA Draft third overall pick R.J. Barrett, who's set to complete his first full season with the team after being acquired from the Knicks ahead of last year's trade dealine. While the trio of Barnes, Barrett and Quickley aren't one of the league's most lethal trios, they are good enough to stumble into more wins than the bottom-feeders in the Eastern Conference.
The bottom line is Toronto has too much work to be done in order to reach a top-eight seed and they aren't lacking enough talent to find themselves in the bottom five, leaving the most likely scenario to end up right around the bottom of the Play-In.
Related stories on the Milwaukee Bucks
- NBA SOUTHEAST PREVIEW: Two Southeast Division teams, the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat, are expected to complicate the Milwaukee Bucks' intentions of challenging Boston in the Eastern Conference. CLICK HERE
- NBA CENTRAL PREVIEW: The Milwaukee Bucks have won the NBA's Central Division six consecutive times, but the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers are legitimate threats to Milwaukee's supremacy. CLICK HERE
- SHOULD BUCKS PLAY GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO FEWER MINUTES?: Last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo played his most minutes since the 2017-18 season before a calf injury caused him to miss the playoffs. To be healthy when April rolls around, should the Milwaukee Bucks consider giving him more rest? CLICK HERE