NBA Southeast Preview: Checking in on Bucks' Familiar East Foes
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks' 2024-25 competition in the NBA's Eastern Conference should be packed.
In the Central Division, the Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers finished two games apart in the standings. The Atlantic Division is loaded with the champion Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers.
And in the Southeast, the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat have aspirations beyond the postseason's first round.
Here is a look at the offseason additions, subtractions, and expectations for all five of the Southeast teams.
Orlando Magic
2023-24 result: 47-35, 1st in Southeast, 5th seed, lost 4-3 to Cleveland in first round
Additions:
- G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (three years, $66 million)
- G Cory Joseph (two years, $6.7 million)
- F Tristan da Silva (No. 18th overall draft pick)
Subtractions:
- G Joe Ingles (signed with Minnesota)
- F Chuma Okeke (signed with New York)
- F Admiral Schofield (signed with ASVEL Basket in France)
- G Markelle Fultz (remains unsigned)
Retained/Extended:
- C Goga Bitadze (three years, $25 million)
- G Gary Harris (two years, $15 million)
- F Jonathan Isaac (five years, $84 million)
- F Franz Wagner (five years, $224 million)
- C Moritz Wagner (two years, $22 million)
Over-Under: 47.5 wins
Matchups: 1/10 @ Orlando, 1/15 @ Milwaukee, 3/8 @ Milwaukee
The Orlando Magic were one of the league’s surprises in 2023-24 after finishing 47-35 and atop of the Southeast Division for the first time since 2018-19. And they should only get better. Led by 21-year-old All-Star Paolo Banchero, who averaged 27 points in his first postseason, the Magic have found their star of the future.
Outside of Banchero, Orlando is mostly "running it back," signing second-leading scorer Franz Wagner to a max extension and returning Mo Wagner, Goga Bitadze, and Gary Harris on favorable deals. Their lone major addition is championship role player Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who will reinforce the Magic’s perimeter defense, which ranked second in team defensive rating last year.
The Magic's Achilles heel in 2023-24 was outside shooting, and yet they reached the playoffs despite ranking at or near the bottom of the league in 3-point categories. KCP should help. Any improvement from Franz Wagner (28% on threes) should be expected.
Nobody will be sleeping on the Magic this season.
Miami Heat
2023-24 result: 46-36, 2nd in Southeast, 8th seed (Play-In), lost 4-1 to Boston in first round
Additions:
- G Alec Burks (one year, $3.3 million)
- C Kel'el Ware (No. 15 overall draft pick)
- G Pelle Larsson (draft rights trade from Houston)
- G Zyon Pullin (Exhibit 10)
- F Josh Christopher (two-way)
- G Dru Smith (two-way)
- F Keshad Johnson (two-way)
- G Isaiah Stevens (Exhibit 10)
Subtractions:
- F Caleb Martin (signed with Philadelphia)
- F Nikola Djurisic (draft rights traded to Atlanta)
Retained/Extended:
- F Kevin Love (two years, $8 million)
- F Haywood Highsmith (two years, $10.8 million)
- C Thomas Bryant (one year, $2.8 million)
- G Josh Richardson (player option)
- C Bam Adebayo (three years, $165.4-million extension)
Over-Under: 44.5 wins
Matchups: 11/26 @ Miami, 1/23 @ Milwaukee, 2/23 @ Milwaukee, 4/5@ Miami
Jimmy Butler is 34 years old and returning from a sprained MCL, but he still is expected to be the best player on the floor on any given night. Bam Adebayo has an Olympic gold medal and looks to be entering his physical prime at the age 27. It may be time to turn over the franchise to Adebayo, long one of the league's top defenders and now an offensive threat.
Terry Rozier aka "Scary Terry" is a wild card as he returns from a neck injury that sidelined him for last postseason. Outside of that trio, the Heat will lean on solid play from Tyler Herro, Jamie Jaquez Jr., and three-point specialist Duncan Robinson.
Heat Culture always seems to find a way; witness three of the past five division titles.
Atlanta Hawks
2023-24 result: 36-46, 3rd in Southeast, 10th seed (Play-In), lost in Play-In
Additions:
- F Zaccharie Risacher (No. 1 overall draft pick, France)
- F Larry Nance Jr., G Dyson Daniels, C Cody Zeller (trade from New Orleans)
- F David Roddy (trade from Phoenix)
- F Nikola Djurisic (draft rights trade from Miami)
- 2025 first-round pick (from New Orleans via Lakers)
- 2027 first-round pick (from New Orleans, top-four protected, lesser of New Orleans/Milwaukee pick)
- G Seth Lundy (two-way)
- G Keaton Wallace (two-way)
- F Dominick Barlow (Two-way)
Subtractions:
- G Dejounte Murray (traded to New Orleans)
- F Saddiq Bey (signed with Washington)
- C Bruno Fernando (waived)
Retained/Extended:
- G Vit Krejci (four years, $10 million)
- G Garrison Matthews (team option)
Over-Under:35.5 wins
Matchups: 12/4 @ Milwaukee, 2/7 @ Atlanta, 3/4 @ Atlanta, 3/30 @ Milwaukee
Trae Young is an All-Star, but he finds himself on a team trending toward a rebuild. With Dejounte Murray gone to New Orleans, Young is a one-man show. The Hawks did get some draft capital in 2025 and 2027 in return for Murray and lucked out in the 2024 NBA Draft, getting the 1st overall pick (Risacher).
With two years and a player option left on Young's $215-million contract, it will be interesting to see if the Hawks flirt with the idea of trading Young and positioning themselves for another lottery pick. After Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic remains a respectable second option and Risacher should get some developmental court time.
Atlanta's roster is not talented enough to finish in the top 8 in the East, but the Hawks may be looking at a play-in slot.
Charlotte Hornets
2023-24 result: 21-61, missed playoffs
Additions:
- G-F Tidjane Salaun (No. 6 overall draft pick)
- G K.J. Simpson (No. 42 overall draft pick)
- G Josh Green (trade from Dallas)
- F Taj Gibson (one year, $3.3 million)
- F Moussa Diabate (two-way)
- 2029, 2030 second-round picks (trade from Denver)
Subtractions:
- F Davis Bertans, G Devonte Graham, G Reggie Jackson, F Leaky Black (waived)
- 2025 second-round pick (traded to Dallas)
- 2025 second-round pick (traded to San Antonio)
Retained/Extended:
- F Miles Bridges (three years, $75 million)
- G Seth Curry (one year, $3.3 million)
Over-Under: 30.5 wins
Matchups:11/16 @ Charlotte, 11/23 @ Milwaukee,2/5 @ Charlotte
A first-time head coach (Charles Lee) and general manager (Jeff Peterson) inherit Charlotte's slim chances for success in 2024-25.
The first question to answer is the health of 23-year-old star LaMelo Ball, who has played only 58 of 164 possible games the past two seasons. When he plays, the 6-foot-7 point guard has been good for 24 points and eight assists a night.
If Ball can stay on the floor, his alliance with Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges could be exciting for Hornets fans and a potential headache for their Eastern Conference rivals.
In his rookie season, Miller averaged 17.3 points. In his past two full seasons, Bridges has averaged better than 20 points a game.
Washington Wizards
2023-24 result: 15-67, missed playoffs
Additions:
- C Jonas Valanciunas (sign-and-trade from New Orleans)
- F Saddiq Bey (three years, $19 million)
- G Malcolm Brogdon (trade from Portland)
- C Alex Sarr (No. 2 overall draft pick)
- G Bub Carrington (draft rights trade from Portland)
- G-F Kyshawn George (draft rights trade from New York)
- 2029 first-round pick (trade from Portland, 2nd-best among Boston, Portland, Milwaukee)
- 2028, 2030 second-round picks (trade from Portland)
Subtractions:
- F Deni Avdija (trade to Portland)
- G Tyus Jones (signed with Phoenix)
- 2027 second-round pick (Traded to New Orleans, via Chicago; 31-50 protected)
Retained/Extended:
- C Richaun Holmes (two years, $25.9 million)
- F Anthony Gill (two years, $4.7 million)
Over-Under: 20.5 wins
Matchups:11/30 @ Milwaukee, 12/21 @ Milwaukee, 2/21 @ Washington
The Washington Wizards were bad last season, barely finishing above the league-worst Detroit Pistons. NBA veterans Jonas Valančiūnas, 32, and Malcolm Brogdon, 31, acquired in offseason trades, will be expected to stabilize a starting lineup with Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole, and 2024 NBA Draft second overall pick Alex Sarr.
