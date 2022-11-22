Skip to main content
NBA Fans are loving the Giannis Antetokounmpo poster over Jusuf Nurkic

© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis threw down a monster dunk over the Blazers big man.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is back with another monster display, this time at the hand of the Portland Trail Blazers. 

He had been struggling ever since he returned from his injury and was due for a massive performance. The Blazers were at the receiving end of it as Giannis dropped 37 points on 16-24 shooting from the field. He was dominant in the paint as he threw down one dunk after another.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posterizes Jusuf Nurkic

Giannis and the Bucks were able to secure the board after a Blazers miss. With less than 30 seconds, Giannis pushed ahead into the paint. Seeing no resistance and Jusuf Nurkic backing down, Giannis took off and threw a massive dunk on the Blazers' big man. This was one of the best posters of the season as Anteotokounmpo baptized the Bosnian center. Nurkic barely got off the ground, and Giannis took full advantage of this.

Antetokounmpo's teammates on the bench went nuts after the monster dunk. The home crowd also went wild as Giannis delivered another poster. Over the years, the Greek Freak has put several people on his posters, and Nurkic is just the latest addition to the collection.

NBA fans react

We all know NBA fans love amazing dunks, and Giannis often gives us just that. He threw down several dunks in this game, but the one on Nurkic was the play of the game. NBA fans took notice of it and the reactions to the poster are absolute gold.

Giannis had a great game as he exploded in the second half. He went to the rim often and converted at a high rate despite the Blazers resorting to some hard fouls. But even that couldn't slow Giannis down, as he only further added to his already impressive highlight tape.

