NBA Insider Provides Major Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks Future
The Milwaukee Bucks have been hoping to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy and in Milwaukee this offseason. No official word from Antetokounmpo has been given, though.
For now, the Bucks are left hoping that he doesn't want to leave for another team. While other teams might be operating under the assumption that Antetokounmpo is staying in Milwaukee, that might not be true.
There have been numerous reports about Antetokounmpo watching things from afar in Greece. A new report suggests that this saga might not be ending anytime soon, and might drag on for a few months.
According to ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne, this situation might not be resolved until August or September.
"My sense is just from conversations around the league, I don't think anything will be decided on his end until August, September, because big deals or anything like that, whether he goes or stays, that kind of decision won't come until later in the summer."
For Bucks fans, this is not what they wanted to hear. They want to hear that Antetokounmpo is locked in with Milwaukee for years to come. Unfortunately, that's not the news they are getting.
If Antetokounmpo does wait that long to make a firm decision, the Bucks would be in a really tough spot. They'd be forced to take back new players and draft picks right before the start of the season.
That would mean the Bucks would be punting on next season in a very weakened Eastern Conference. It would also mean that they would be in for a long rebuild if Antetokounmpo decides to leave.
Milwaukee will keep adding players to the roster in hopes of competing next year. If Antetokounmpo doesn't give them an answer until early Fall, so be it.
Antetokounmpo has spent his entire career with the Bucks and helped them win their first title in 50 years. Milwaukee is hoping that's enough to want him to come back.
This season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
