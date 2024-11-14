Nike Claps Back at Celtics' Jaylen Brown After Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 59 Points
On Wednesday night, eight-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo may have singlehandedly turned his team's fortunes around with a 59-point, 14-rebound, seven-assist masterpiece in a 127-120 overtime victory over J.B. Bickerstaff's newly frisky Detroit Pistons.
The 6-foot-11 superstar — along with 36-year-old center Brook Lopez, the team's only other healthy normal starter — helped resuscitate a 2024-25 Bucks season that had previously been on life support. Milwaukee had been 2-8 on the year prior to Tuesday, when the team went on its first two-game win streak of the season to improve to a more respectable 4-8 record.
Antetotokounmpo hasn't exactly been the problem this year. Through 11 games, the two-time league MVP is posting superlative averages of 33.3 points on 61.6 percent field goal shooting and a less-spectacular 61 percent free throw shooting, 12.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.5 steals a night. He's also supplying solid man-to-man and interior defense, as has Lopez — though Lopez's shooting, prior to Wednesday night, has taken a dive.
The biggest issue plaguing the Bucks is the club's perimeter defense. Head coach Doc Rivers has already demoted former starting shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. to a bench role and elevated little-used second-year swingman Andre Jackson Jr. to the starting role alongside eight-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard. Jackson is already hurt, while Lillard missed his second consecutive game Wednesday with concussion symptoms. Rivers installed point guard Delon Wright and shooting guard AJ Green to serve as his starting backcourt Wednesday, and while they were largely ineffective as scorers, Wright was a solid passer (he dished out eight dimes) and both players managed to actually stay ahead of their charges on defense.
Antetokounmpo is the star of the show, and if he can keep averaging 33.3 points and 12.1 rebounds a night, this team may yet be able to stay above water. He has been irritating some of his fellow All-Stars with his play thus far this year. After offering up 2024 Finals MVP Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown a handshake and then quickly faking him out during a play, Brown called him out for being a "child."
Following Antetokounmpo's big night, Antetokounmpo's brand partner Nike called out Brown via X.
Antetokounmpo can also be two things at the same time. He can fake out All-Stars with faux handshakes while dropping 59 points on their hands. The man is a multitasker.
