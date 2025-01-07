Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Trade Proposal, Possible Breakout Star, Jimmy Butler Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently a mediocre 18-16 nearly halfway through the 2024-25 NBA season. But if one subtracts a horrific and fluky 2-8 start, the club has looked like one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference, having gone 16-8 since those first 10 bouts.
Across their last 10 bouts, the Bucks have gone a just-okay 5-5.
Most recently, Milwaukee got back into the winners' column with a 128-104 Monday evening road beatdown over the 8-28 Toronto Raptors, current occupants of the conference's No. 13 seed.
In that game, eight-time All-Star Damian Lillard enjoyed one of his best games since a return from an illness, scoring a team-high 25 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field (5-of-8 from deep) and 6-of-7 shooting from the foul line, while also grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three dimes. Sixth man Bobby Portis was the team's other player to score 20 or more points. The 6-foot-10 Arkansas product scored 20 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting from the floor (4-of-6 from beyond the arc), while grabbing seven rebounds and passing for three dimes. All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had an 11-point, 12-rebound, 13-assist double-double in 28:47.
Still, the Bucks could always improve. Accordingly, trade chatter has been swirling around possible moves, including a potential deal for All-Star Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler or a trade to ditch the aging Lillard.
