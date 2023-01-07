One thing the Milwaukee Bucks must change in 2023

Despite their ugly loss to the Charlotte Hornets last night, the Milwaukee Bucks are a very good team. After all, one can't win the 2021 NBA crown without talent and skill. However, if they want to remain successful in 2023 and the coming years, they must make one crucial adjustment to their attack: less Giannis Antetokounmpo-dominance.

Different looks

Since the Bucks' emergence as a legitimate contender and then an undisputed champion during the 2020-2021 season, there has been an almost singular focus on Giannis as the go-to offensive option. While this approach served the team well, it's not sustainable if they want to remain competitive and continue winning championships.

In fact, Milwaukee's biggest rival in the Eastern Conference—the Boston Celtics—may have unlocked the blueprint to consistently frustrate the Bucks.

During their Christmas Day matchup, the Celtics switched all pick-and-rolls involving Antetokounmpo and forced Milwaukee to find different looks on offense. This allowed Boston to keep Giannis from getting easy buckets and allowed them to capitalize on Milwaukee's lack of offensive balance.

Boston features a cadre of capable defenders that have both the heft and discipline to stay in front of the Greek Freak. Al Horford and Grant Williams were more than willing to sacrifice their bodies to deny Giannis, while the Celtics' wings (Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Marcus Smart) have length and quickness to stay in front of him.

Diversify their offense

The Bucks will need to diversify their offense if they are to succeed against teams with the personnel capable of shutting down Antetokounmpo. This means finding other players who can be go-to options on offense, such as Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. They must also find ways to involve their less heralded (but talented) players like Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, and Joe Ingles to create different looks on offense.

By adding more playmakers, diversifying their offensive sets, and taking full advantage of Antetokounmpo’s unique skillset, the Bucks would be able to consistently keep opposing teams guessing while still being successful at the same time.

A good offense is predicated on balance, and the Bucks must find it if they want to stay in the title hunt in 2023.