Skip to main content
“You know, sky’s the limit, but he wants to be in the solar system.”-Pat Connaughton on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s drive

© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

“You know, sky’s the limit, but he wants to be in the solar system.”-Pat Connaughton on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s drive

Pat Connaughton views Giannis Antetokounmpo as a prominent leader.

The Milwaukee Bucks concluded their trip to Abu Dhabi in high spirits despite losing their match-ups against the Atlanta Hawks. Although the roster going into the new season is almost identical to last season, the preseason has been more about getting back together on the floor. Moreover, their rookie MarJon Beauchamp got a chance to showcase his talent and familiarize himself with the team.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the hot topic for the Bucks as they start their 2022-23 season.

Giannis' desire to win

Antetokounmpo has been open about what defines a player's legacy in the NBA – winning. He commended Stephen Curry for being the last man standing last season – taking the Golden State Warriors to their fourth title during his tenure. However, as pointed out by teammate Pat Connaughton, Giannis is not far behind in his desire to win – as he addressed the media after a team practice session.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"There's always areas to improve upon, and I think that's something that Giannis has been great about throughout his entire career. You know, sky's the limit, but he wants to be in the solar system," Connaughton said. "He's going to continue to find ways to push that envelope, and we're gonna follow right along with him."

The Bucks are poised to push for another title with a leadership mantle like Giannis. And for the Greek freak, another MVP-caliber season is sure to come.

Connaughton prides himself on his defense

An important ingredient of a championship team is defensive strength. The Boston Celtics' success last season is a prime example. Defensive game plans become all the more important given the ever-changing offensive game plans – with teams extending their range yearly.

Teams are now using the three-point line a lot more in their offensive structures, and Connaughton believes he adds tremendous value in that area – defensively.

"I think I got some of the most blocked shots from a guard on the perimeter of anybody in the last four or five years, right," Connaughton said. "I can do both - I can be in the lane, I can find a way to contest, I can find a way to block a shot off of it, I can find a way to cause havoc and make sure the three is not an easy shot." 

In This Article (3)

Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Pat Connaughton
Pat Connaughton

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after being called for a foul
Milwaukee Bucks News

Giannis Antetokounmpo would love to play in China and India

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) eating popcorn while he watches the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies game
Milwaukee Bucks News

"I’m buying my son a Giannis jersey as his first jersey." - Comedian Hasan Minhaj praises the Milwaukee Bucks star's humble attitude

By Matthew Dugandzic
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) against Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during game five of the 2021 NBA Finals
Milwaukee Bucks News

Trade rumors: The Milwaukee Bucks are exploring the Jae Crowder fit

By Matthew Dugandzic
Ray Allen celebrates a victory with the Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Old School

“That first half was the best half of basketball I’ve ever had.” - Looking back at Ray Allen’s career night with the Milwaukee Bucks

By Matthew Dugandzic