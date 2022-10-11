The Milwaukee Bucks concluded their trip to Abu Dhabi in high spirits despite losing their match-ups against the Atlanta Hawks. Although the roster going into the new season is almost identical to last season, the preseason has been more about getting back together on the floor. Moreover, their rookie MarJon Beauchamp got a chance to showcase his talent and familiarize himself with the team.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the hot topic for the Bucks as they start their 2022-23 season.

Giannis' desire to win

Antetokounmpo has been open about what defines a player's legacy in the NBA – winning. He commended Stephen Curry for being the last man standing last season – taking the Golden State Warriors to their fourth title during his tenure. However, as pointed out by teammate Pat Connaughton, Giannis is not far behind in his desire to win – as he addressed the media after a team practice session.

"There's always areas to improve upon, and I think that's something that Giannis has been great about throughout his entire career. You know, sky's the limit, but he wants to be in the solar system," Connaughton said. "He's going to continue to find ways to push that envelope, and we're gonna follow right along with him."

The Bucks are poised to push for another title with a leadership mantle like Giannis. And for the Greek freak, another MVP-caliber season is sure to come.

Connaughton prides himself on his defense

An important ingredient of a championship team is defensive strength. The Boston Celtics' success last season is a prime example. Defensive game plans become all the more important given the ever-changing offensive game plans – with teams extending their range yearly.

Teams are now using the three-point line a lot more in their offensive structures, and Connaughton believes he adds tremendous value in that area – defensively.

"I think I got some of the most blocked shots from a guard on the perimeter of anybody in the last four or five years, right," Connaughton said. "I can do both - I can be in the lane, I can find a way to contest, I can find a way to block a shot off of it, I can find a way to cause havoc and make sure the three is not an easy shot."