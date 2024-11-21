Patrick Beverley Hilariously Trolls Bucks at Bulls Game in the Best Way
The Milwaukee Bucks have started the new season with a record of 6-9. They have been one of the biggest disappointments around the NBA so far but have started to play a little better of late.
They have won two straight games and have started to look like themselves. Milwaukee will also be getting back star forward Khris Middleton from injury soon, helping their cause to turn their season around.
Milwaukee dominated the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, helping them to show more consistency on the floor. But during the game, Milwaukee had a former player on hand to take in the action.
During the game, former Bucks guard Patrick Beverley was seen sitting courtside, wearing a Bucks jersey. Bulls insider K.C. Johnson reported the news of the veteran guard sitting courtside.
This was simply a troll by Beverley as Milwaukee never re-signed him this offseason. He spent the second half of last season with the Bucks, helping them to get to the postseason.
Milwaukee was defeated in the first round by the Indiana Pacers, with Beverley having an unfortunate moment in the series. He ended up throwing a ball into the crowd in Indiana, leading to himself getting suspended.
The Bucks decided to not bring Beverley back despite the edge that he brought to the team. He ended up going overseas to play but clearly wanted to be in attendance for this game.
The veteran guard also played for the Bulls for a moment, likely giving himself a chance to see two of his former teams in action. Beverley has been looking to possibly get back into the NBA but so far, nothing has materialized.
Beverley has spent his career being known for his aggressiveness on the defensive end of the floor. He gives teams a strong personality on the roster and is constantly looking to expose opponents on the floor.
It's still early so Beverley could see a team give him a call to return to the league. He could provide any organization with a defensive minded guard that can knock down 3-point shots at a decent rate.
His skill set could be valuable for any potential playoff run, leading to his possible return to the NBA. But for now, he will continue to play overseas in Israel and hope that a team calls him to return.
More Bucks: Bucks Provide Encouraging Update on Khris Middleton’s Health Status