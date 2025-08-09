Predicting Bucks’ New Rotation After Summer Roster Changes
The Milwaukee Bucks made a few changes to their roster heading into the 2025-26 season. Instead of running it back, they made some moves that they believe are improvements.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been watching these moves carefully to see what the Bucks think will make the team a title contender again after being eliminated in the first round each of the last two years.
It looks like the Bucks are mostly finished making these moves, so their rotation is pretty much set at this point. What will the rotation look like next year?
Predicting the Milwaukee Bucks' rotation for the 2025-26 season
The starters are pretty set in stone at this point. Myles Turner comes in as the new center after signing a four-year deal worth $108.9 million, and he will be the second-best player on the team.
Antetokounmpo will start next to him in the frontcourt at the power forward position. After that, things are a little more up in the air. Kevin Porter Jr. will likely get a promotion to the starting point guard spot.
At shooting guard, it will probably be a fight between Andre Jackson Jr. and Gary Trent Jr. Jackson will probably get the look early in order to help the defense, but Trent is going to get a lot of minutes off the bench.
Kyle Kuzma will probably get the nod at small forward, if for no other reason than the Bucks have to make it work with him after adding him at the trade deadline this past season.
Off the bench, Cole Anthony should slide into the backup point guard spot. Trent Jr. is going to get a lot of time as the backup two-guard and might end up starting some games, too.
Bobby Portis will continue to be the sixth man of the team, so he's going to get a lot of minutes. The only other safe member of the rotation will be AJ Green.
Jericho Sims will get some time, but he might not play every game. Everyone else will have to play sparingly throughout the season, including Ryan Rollins, Gary Harris, and Taurean Prince.
That is the likely rotation heading into the season, but Doc Rivers has no issue switching things up if they aren't playing well.
