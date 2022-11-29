“I'm gonna be circling these games on the calendar!” - Shaquille O’Neal predicts Giannis Antetokounmpo will destroy the Philadelphia 76ers in their next matchup

Last week, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo got into a weird situation after the game in Philadelphia. After the defeat to the Sixers, Giannis wanted to work on his free throws, but he was stopped by their center, Montrezl Harrell. This led to an argument and the so-called 'ladder' incident, in which Giannis showed uncharacteristic behavior.

The 'Greek Freak' later apologized to the arena workers and said that he meant no harm. Some people went after Giannis and voiced their displease of his behavior, but after the whole story came out not too many people were blaming the Bucks superstar too much. Even NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal backed Giannis and expressed he should use this as extra motivation.

Shaq's advice

Several analysts have said what Giannis did was petty as he cannot do that in an opponent's arena. But Shaquille O'Neal has backed the 'Greek Freak', advising him to use this incident as extra motivation.

"Great people have files right there, and when you piss them off, we just put it in the file, we just put it on file so Giannis, every time he comes back, should try to get 40. Every time Montrezl is in the game, you should try to dunk on him and embarrass him, definitely extra motivation. Also you know the same thing for Montrez, 'I Punk Giannis' brother, he ain't that tough'. So I'm gonna be circling these games on the calendar," Shaq explained.

Giannis has been on a tear ever since the ladder incident

Shaq may be right, as Giannis has been on a roll ever since that night. Antetokounmpo is averaging 35.2 PPG and 9.7 RPG on 61% shooting from the field. The Greek Freak seems to have taken this incident to heart, as he has dominated everyone in his way, returning to MVP form.

The Bucks will not face the Sixers for a while, as their next matchup is scheduled in March. But Giannis will for sure keep this in the back of his mind and wait for these two teams to face off again. Harrell will need to be at his best or it will be a long night for the Philly big man.