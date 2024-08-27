Short on Options, Former Bucks Center Robin Lopez Considers Europe
MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez has yet to find a new NBA home ahead of the 2024-24 season, which begins with training camp on Oct. 1.
After 16 years in the Association — his career began in 2008 with the Phoenix Suns — Lopez is open to playing in Europe.
On Saturday (Aug. 24), during Goran Dragic's "Night of the Dragon" Farewell Game in Slovenia, Lopez was in attendance to support his former Bucks teammate and took a moment for an interview with Eurohoops TV. Among a variety of topics, Lopez was asked if he would consider playing overseas to further his basketball career.
"I'd absolutely consider it," Lopez said. "I know how passionate the fans are and how high the level of basketball is."
Coming off his least productive NBA season — 16 games and averages of 1.1 points, 0.3 assists and 0.3 rebounds in 4.1 minutes per game — it's no surprise that Robin Lopez, the twin brother of Bucks starting center Brook, hasn't signed a new NBA contract. Prior to last year's trade deadline, Milwaukee traded Robin to the Sacramento Kings. He was quickly waived; he has been unemployed since then.
If Europe works out, Lopez would be the second Bucks player to head overseas for the 2024-25 season.
Earlier this offseason, Patrick Beverly made headlines when he reportedly turned down an NBA veteran minimum contract to join Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli professional basketball league. The change of scenery may not be as lavish as playing in the NBA, but it leaves Beverly with the chance to play a significant role as a primary ballhandler.
Absent Europe, Lopez's only stateside option would appear to be waiting on an NBA opportunity to present itself. But he's 36 years old and his minutes and scoring have been in freefall for the past three years. The clock is ticking on his career.
