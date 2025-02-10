Steph Curry Injury Status For Bucks vs Warriors
The Milwaukee Bucks are getting ready to take on the Golden State Warriors tonight as they try to make it two straight wins. Milwaukee took down the Philadelhia 76ers on Sunday to halt a mini-slump that the team was in.
Star guard Damian Lillard was special in the game, posting 43 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and dishing out eight assists. It was a solid game all around for Milwaukee and they will now try to take down the Warriors.
Golden State could be shorthanded in this game, giving the Bucks a chance to grab the win. Star point guard Stephen Curry has been listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of the contest.
Curry is dealing with left quad soreness and could end up missing the game. If he does, this would present a nice opportunity for the Bucks to get the victory.
If Curry can't go, the Warriors will then turn to newly acquired forward Jimmy Butler to lead the charge. Butler was a trade target of the Bucks but in the end, the price to land him was too high for Milwaukee.
But the Bucks will get a nice look at Butler in this game, especially if Curry is unable to suit up. Curry changes everything for the Warriors as he gives them a legitimate offensive threat from all over the court.
His unlimited range from 3-point land makes it difficult to guard Golden State and it gives the Warriors a unique advantage. We should know closer to the game start whether the Warriors' star guard will indeed play in this game.
But Milwaukee is dealing with its own issues entering this contest. Star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out for a few games as he deals with a calf injury.
Antetokounmpo is the heart and soul of the Bucks so his absence will certainly be felt until he can return from injury. Milwaukee will look to forward Kyle Kuzma to step up in his absence and Kuzma would love nothing more than to show his new teammates what he can do on the floor.
This game should be a fun one and Milwaukee will need to dig deep to come away with the win.
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.