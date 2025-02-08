How Many Points Did Kyle Kuzma Score in Bucks Debut?
The Milwaukee Bucks were one of the teams that made a big move at the trade deadline. They traded Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, and a second-round pick for Kyle Kuzma and Patrick Baldwin Jr., whom they already waived.
Kuzma is someone that the Bucks think can really help them as the playoffs get closer. He's a third scorer who can help give them injury insurance against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
While Kuzma's numbers were down while he was with the Wizards, the Bucks are confident he will play better now that he's with a team that actually has a chance to win a title.
Kuzma was able to make his debut for the Bucks on Friday night. It was the first time he was playing with his new teammates, so it wasn't his best game of the season.
For his first game, the Bucks also had him coming off the bench. That might have affected his ability to get into a rhythm.
In his first game with the Bucks, Kuzma scored 12 points on 4-13 shooting. He did make 3-8 from the 3-point line, but he was still inefficient in this first game with the Bucks.
Kuzma did grab seven rebounds, which is another reason why the Bucks traded for him. He's a good rebounder at the wing spot.
While this wasn't the debut that the Bucks were hoping for, Kuzma will only get better from here. He should continue to get more comfortable with his new teammates, so he should be able to contribute more in the next few games.
Milwaukee decided to bring him off the bench in this game, and that is something to monitor moving forward. It will be interesting to see if they keep bringing him off the bench.
When the Bucks made this trade, they were expected to have Kuzma start at the small forward spot. That is still on the table and is likely something that the team will look at doing moving forward.
Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this year.
