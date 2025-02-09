Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miss Significant Time Due to Lingering Injury
The Milwaukee Bucks will have to move forward for a little without the services of star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo will be sidelined through next week with a mild calf strain.
Due to this lingering injury, Antetokounmpo will also not participate in the All-Star game in San Francisco next weekend.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news on social media.
"Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined through the next week due to a mild calf strain and will miss the NBA All-Star Game next Sunday, sources tell ESPN. Antetokounmpo, out since Feb. 2, is expected to return to action shortly after All-Star break."
This is certainly a blow to the Bucks but thankfully, it seems as if he avoided any super serious. But the star will miss the next few games, a crucial stretch for the Bucks before the All-Star game.
Milwaukee will play three games before the All-Star break, today against the Philadelphia 76ers, tomorrow against the Golden State Warriors, and then on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Bucks are 4-6 over their past 10 games so this hurts their chances of heading into the All-Star break on a high note. Antetokounmpo has been playing at an All-Star level this season for Milwaukee and his presence in the lineup will certainly be missed.
But the team will rely on others such as star guard Damian Lillard and newly acquired forward Kyle Kuzma to pick up the slack. Kuzma made his debut for the Bucks the other night and will look to get more comfortable into the offensive system.
Read more: How Many Points Did Kyle Kuzma Score in Bucks Debut?
If the Bucks can grab at least two of these next three games, they would feel much better about themselves heading into the break. It hasn't been the easiest season for Milwaukee and they have had to overcome multiple slumps thoughout the season.
An update should come soon on Antetokounmpo but the team will need to move forward without him for a short time.
