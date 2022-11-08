The 3 biggest takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' first loss of the season

The Milwaukee Bucks' perfect start to the season came to a crashing end as they fell 117-98 to the Atlanta Hawks. The Bucks started their three-game road trip with a defeat, and they were simply outmatched by the Hawks. Trae Young missed the game with an injury, but the Hawks still took care of business without him.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the game.

The Bucks falter in the second half

The Bucks had the lead at the end of the first half, but they just didn't have the energy to keep it up in the second half. They were playing their 3rd game in 4 nights, and the Bucks just could not keep up with the Hawks' fast pace.

The Hawks looked fresh, and they forced the Bucks into mistakes. They also stopped the Bucks from getting easy three-point shots, limiting them to 11% (2-17) in the second half. With Trae Young out, his backcourt mate Dejounte Murray would step up and drop an all-around stat line of 25 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds.

Giannis returns

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup after missing the game against the Thunder due to knee soreness. He had a rough start to the game as he picked up two quick fouls and had to sit for the majority of the first quarter.

The rest didn't do Giannis any good, as he struggled with his jump shots, leaving several of them short. He did manage to finish with 25 points on 9-20 shooting from the field, but with only 7 rebounds and 2 assists to round it out, presenting a quiet stat line for his usual standard.

Jrue twists his ankle

Late in the fourth quarter, as the game was getting away, the Bucks had a major scare as Jrue Holiday twisted his ankle. He returned to the game, but the Bucks' head coach Mike Budenholzer said they would know more on Tuesday.

Holiday had a solid game with 16 points and 7 assists, continuing his good play on the season, as the Bucks will hope that his injury is not too serious. After all, with Khris Middleton still out, the Bucks and the Giannis will need Holiday to stay on the court and contribute.