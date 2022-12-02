The 3 concerns for the Milwaukee Bucks despite the 15-5 start

The Bucks have started hot, but they need to be careful of these 3 factors that could disrupt them.

The Milwaukee Bucks have had an exceptional start to the season. After 20 games, the Bucks have a 15-5 record, which is the second-best in the NBA. They have been one of the best teams in the league and have dominated consistently, especially on the defensive side off the floor.

Despite this impressive start, the Bucks still have some concerns, and this could come to haunt them in the long run. Let's have a look at the three pain points for Milwaukee this season.

Shooting

One of the biggest concerns for the Milwaukee Bucks all season long has been their shooting efficiency. The Bucks rank in the bottom half of the league in terms of shooting percentages in almost all categories -- their three-point shooting has been a massive letdown thus far. Milwaukee ranks 7th in the league in 3PAs (37.3) despite being 17th in terms of percentage (34.9%).

The Bucks have suffered five losses, and their shooting percentage is one of the main reasons for it. They will have to find a way to increase their percentages, or they will face a lot of trouble in the playoffs.

Long-range snipers such as Grayson Allen, Jordan Nwora, and Pat Connaughton have all had their moments. But the key word is consistency, and the Bucks hope the return of Middleton and Joe Ingles should resolve that issue.

Stagnant Offense

The Bucks have had a decent year on the offensive end; they rank 15th in terms of assists per game. And while they do a good job of moving the ball to find quality looks as often as possible, every now and then the Bucks turn into a one-dimensional team, which disrupts the flow on the offensive end.

When the shots aren't falling, the Bucks give the ball to Giannis and ask him to make a play. And while most of the time, the Greek Freak delivers, against good defensive teams, Milwaukee's offense comes to a standstill. Coach Mike Budenholzer will hope that this issue goes away when Khris Middleton returns, as they will get an additional offensive threat and facilitator on the court.

Health

This is something that the Bucks have no control over, but they will need to give timely rest to their stars.

Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo have missed a few games this season. Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton are yet to play a game for the Bucks, and it seems Milwaukee rarely has their full-strength squad available. But thankfully that will be changing soon.

Last year, an injury to Middleton cost the Bucks big time in the playoffs. They will need to take a cautious approach once he returns and hope that none of their stars are injured come postseason time. No matter how good Giannis is, he will need the supporting cast behind him to bring another title to Milwaukee.