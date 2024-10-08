Bucks News: West All-Star Claims Milwaukee Tried to Trade Khris Middleton for Him
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star small forward Khris Middleton will enter his 12th season with the team. After a rough start to his career, Middleton has established himself as one of the best forwards. After being kicked to the curb in Detroit, the team that drafted him 39th overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, he found a home in Milwaukee.
However, after 10 years with the team following the 2022-23 season, that tenure was close to being over. Three-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal appeared on DraftKings' "Run Your Race" podcast and revealed that the Bucks were willing to trade Middleton for Beal.
“They were [trying to trade Khris Middleton]," Beal said. "The loyalty part in that, trading somebody who won y'all a championship the previous year and was a key piece to y'all winning the championship, it didn't sit right with me."
The Bucks were coming off a season where they had won 58 regular season games but had lost in the first round to the No. 8 seed Miami Heat.
Beal and his former team the Washington Wizards finally agreed to put him on the trade block after five consecutive losing seasons and Milwaukee was viewed as a potential suitor at the time.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania spoke on the topic days before Beal was eventually dealt to the Phoenix Suns.
“Expect the Miami Heat to emerge as significant suitors for Bradley Beal… I’m told another team looming as a potential suitor... the Milwaukee Bucks," said Charania.
Bucks beat reporter Eric Nehm of The Athletic noted at the time that the Bucks were doing their best to trade for Beal but it would be difficult to pull off because of his contract and the way Milwaukee's roster was constructed.
Instead, the Suns jumped on the chance and Beal was traded to Phoenix along with Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd in exchange for a package that included four first-round pick swaps, six second-round picks, Landry Shamet, and Chris Paul in late June 2023.
Beal and the Suns' season was decimated by injuries. Beal played a total of 53 games and averaged 18.3 points per game and shot 51.3 percent from the field and 43 percent from three.
The Bucks had injuries of their own to deal with so nothing would have changed for the Bucks if they had acquired Beal.
Middleton, 33, has been a staple for the Bucks organization and will continue to do so moving forward.
