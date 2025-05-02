Wild Prediction Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Land With Fringe Contender
The Milwaukee Bucks have some real questions to ask moving forward as a franchise.
With Damian Lillard suffering a torn Achilles, the roster lacking any young players with real promise, and virtually no draft assets for the foreseeable future, a conversation must be had as it pertains to the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.
The clear face of the franchise, who led them to an NBA Title in 2021, Antetokounmpo is going to turn 31 in December. While his trade value still remains sky-high, it could behoove the Bucks to look into dealing him in order to replenish the franchise.
Pundit Ashley Nicole Moss theorizes that the San Antonio Spurs could be an attractive destination — going so far as to calling an Antetokounmpo-De'Aaron Fox-Victor Wembanyama 'Team Unicorn'.
The thought of pairing Antetokounmpo with Wembanyama is borderline unfair. Imagine trying to score on that pair in the paint — let alone defend them with any resonable potency. The length brought to the table with both of those stars is unthinkable.
Helping the case brought to the table by Moss is the fact San Antonio is flush with draft capital and young talent. It wouldn't be too difficult to envision the Spurs putting together an attractive package led by this year's Rookie of the Year in Stephon Castle.
A Fox-Wembanyama-Antetokounmpo trio would be more than good enough to put the Spurs in immediate title contention right now and for years down the line.
We should pump the breaks slightly on this scenario. There's been no serious talk of Milwaukee even having exploratory trade talks with another team pertaining to their star player.
Having said that, with Lillard's serious injury, the Bucks do not look like they'll be competing for anything of consequence anytime soon. With 'The Greek Freak' getting into his 30s, one has to wonder whether the cosmopolitan small market feel of San Antonio may be enticing to at the very least look into.
