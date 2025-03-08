Will Damian Lillard Play? Bucks Reveal Final Injury Report vs Magic
The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Orlando Magic for the fourth and final time this season. On Saturday night, the Bucks will look to sweep the season series over their conference foe.
The Bucks will look for their 37th win of the season and continue their stellar play since returning from the All-Star break.
Milwaukee has won seven of their last eight games and will look for their eighth win in the previous nine. That is the case, and luckily, they will have their superstar guard on the court, Damian Lillard.
Lillard, who was listed as probable on the injury report, has been upgraded to available and will start.
Lillard landed on the injury report due to his swollen eye. However, it is not bothering him, and he will play on Saturday against the Magic after dropping 34 points in Wednesday's win against the Dallas Mavericks.
The superstar guard has been great this season. The 34-year-old is averaging 25.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the floor and 38 percent from deep.
The last time Lillard was on the court, he was fantastic, leading the team in points in the blowout win over the Mavericks. In that contest, he scored 34 points on 11-of-15 shooting from the field, three rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 27 minutes.
In his career, Lillard has played 24 games against the Magci, averaging 25.7 points per game, 5.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from three.
The Bucks are the favorites in this match, with a -4.5 spread.
Milwaukee comes into a matchup with Orlando as winners of four games in a row.
The Bucks have gone 26-16 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee scores 114.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.
The Magic have gone 23-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, led by Goga Bitadze, who is averaging 2.5.
Milwaukee has been hot over their last 10 games, posting an 8-2 record while averaging 116.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.1 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field.
