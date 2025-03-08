Bucks Injury Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo Status Downgraded For Game vs Magic
The Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Orlando Magic today and they will be looking to keep the winning going strong. Milwaukee enters this game on a four-game winning streak and they have won eight of their past 10 games overall
However, the team could be without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for this contest. Antetokounmpo was originally listed as probable for the game but now has been downgraded to questionable due to an illness.
If Antetokounmpo does have to miss this game, it would certainly hurt the Bucks' chances of winning this game. Milwaukee is in the middle of a tight playoff seeding race so every game becomes magnified at this point in the season.
