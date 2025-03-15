Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Today? Bucks Reveal Injury Report vs Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks will play their 66th game of the season on Saturday when they take on the Indiana Pacers for the fourth and final time this regular season. The Bucks will look for their 38th win and win the season series outright over the Pacers, 3-1.
The Pacers have a chance to match the season series, which could go a long way as these two teams hold identical records. This game could go a long way as they battle for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks have the edge thus far, and they could be in the driver's seat with a win on Saturday.
Milwaukee will host the Pacers for the second and final time, and luckily, they will have their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for this matchup.
After landing on the injury report prior to the game due to a lingering calf issue, he has been upgraded to available and will start for the Bucks.
Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay in the injury report as he continues to recover from a left calf strain, though he has yet to miss any outing since returning from the All-Star break.
In that 12-game span, the two-time MVP has averaged 26.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 30.3 minutes per contest. During that time, the superstar has shot 58.3 percent from the field.
The last time Antetokounmpo was on the court, he played well enough to lead his team to victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. He recorded 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field, 12 rebounds, nine assists, one block, and one steal in 30 minutes in the blowout win over L.A.
While that win was great, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will seek revenge over the Pacers. The Bucks suffered a heartbreaking loss on Tuesday to the Pacers, losing in the final seconds of regulation due to Tyrese Haliburton's and-one-three.
Milwaukee enters this game as the favorite with a -5.5 spread.
The Bucks are 6-7 against opponents in the Central Division. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the NBA, averaging 14.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.4 percent from downtown. Damian Lillard leads the team, averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range.
The Bucks are 6-4 in their last 10 games, averaging 118.3 points per game. As for the Pacers, they are 5-5 while averaging 117.2 points.
