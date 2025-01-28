Will Khris Middleton Play? Bucks Release Full Injury Report vs Jazz
Monday night’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz could hinge on the availability of Khris Middleton, whose status remains uncertain heading into the game.
Middleton, who has been battling an ongoing ankle injury throughout the season, was listed as questionable on the Bucks’ final injury report. With the Bucks looking to bounce back from a recent loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Middleton’s presence—or lack thereof—could play a pivotal role in their chances of getting back on track.
Middleton will most likely play in this game.
At 25-18, the Bucks sit comfortably in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, but recent struggles, including the defeat to the Clippers, highlight the need for consistency and cohesion in their lineup.
Middleton’s injury, which has lingered since last season, has had a noticeable effect on his performances. Despite the setbacks, he is still managing to contribute solidly, averaging 11.9 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.
His ability to facilitate offense and provide scoring depth alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo remains vital for the Bucks’ success.
However, when Middleton is sidelined or limited, the Bucks are forced to rely more heavily on their other players. In his absence, more responsibility falls on Antetokounmpo, who continues to play at an MVP-caliber level, and Damian Lillard, who has been a steady force since joining the team this season.
The Bucks have also seen promising contributions from their bench, but Middleton’s ability to stretch the floor and create opportunities is something no one else on the roster can quite replicate.
Without Middleton, the Bucks lose a reliable secondary scorer, a capable ball handler, and a key defender. His absence shifts the offensive burden more squarely onto Antetokounmpo, which often leads to opposing teams focusing all their defensive efforts on slowing him down.
This can limit the Bucks’ offensive versatility and make them more predictable. Additionally, without Middleton’s perimeter shooting and playmaking, the Bucks’ spacing can suffer, which is crucial when Giannis is operating in the paint.
The Jazz, currently sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 10-33 record, will be looking to capitalize on any vulnerability the Bucks show.
While they’ve struggled this season, facing a Bucks team without Middleton could give them an opening to pull off an upset. For the Bucks, maintaining momentum and securing a win in this matchup is key, especially with the uncertainty around Middleton’s availability.
As tip-off approaches, other players on the injury report include Antetokounmpo who’s been listed as probable, along with Bobby Portis who’s been ruled out for personal reasons.
The presence of each player could be the difference between a smooth recovery from the recent loss or another slip in the standings.
