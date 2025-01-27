Bucks Injury Report: Khris Middleton in Danger of Missing Matchup vs Jazz
The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up to take on the Utah Jazz tonight but they could be without a key member of the team. Star forward Khris Middleton has landed on the injury report for this game and has been listed as questionable.
The veteran is dealing with bilateral ankle injury management and could be in danger of missing this contest. Milwaukee has been trying to take things easy with Middleton this season after he returned from injury.
If Middleton can't give it a go, Milwaukee will need to rely on others to step up. The Bucks are trying to get back into the win column following a tough loss last time out against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Middleton has seemed to take a step back in terms of production this year and it has led to the Bucks potentially looking to deal him. With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, Milwaukee is expected to be one of the more active teams in the league.
For the year, the veteran wing has averaged 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. Coming off the injury recovery, Middleton hasn't been able to give Milwaukee what it needs this season.
The Bucks have already benched him from the starting lineup but nothing has seemed to help. Middleton reflected on his new role and how he has tried to fit in alongside stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
“I knew that coming in,” Middleton said, when asked if trying to find a rhythm feels different this season with Antetokounmpo and Lillard so well established. “You’ve got two, 25, 30-point scorers. I knew I was going to be playing a different role, but you know, just gotta continue to play the right way, take advantage of my opportunities when I can. But if not, play team basketball and try to do the right thing out there.”
While losing Middleton would be tough since he has meant so much to this team, the Bucks are in the business of winning titles. If he can regain his form, even a little, Milwaukee could be pushed forward in the Eastern Conference.
The hope is that he can suit up against the Jazz and help this team grab another win. We should know closer to tip-off if the veteran All-Star will be able to play.
