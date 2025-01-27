Bucks Predicted to Part With Khris Middleton For $19M Forward, Former Champion
The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up to be very active ahead of the NBA trade deadline after a recent hot streak. Milwaukee has battled back from a slow start to the season and they now sit toward the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
However, the Bucks still feel that they are a piece or two away from truly competing for a championship. This is where the trade deadline comes in and there have been all sorts of reports about what Milwaukee could do before the deadline expires.
In this new trade idea from Ricardo Sandoval of Newsweek Sports, the Bucks part with veteran forward Khris Middleton. In exchange, the Bucks land a scoring wing, as well as bring back a former forward to the team.
Here is what a deal between the two sides looks like:
Bucks receive: Norman Powell, P.J. Tucker, and a 2030 first-round draft pick swap
Clippers receive: Khris Middleton
"...this would be an incredible addition for the Bucks. A potential pairing of Lillard and Powell would significantly bolster the Bucks' title odds. Both average a combined 49.1 points per game and could do it all on the offensive end."
Parting with Middleton wouldn't be easy but his production has taken a major hit this year. Middleton is still a good player but he isn't where the Bucks need him to be as they start preparing for the postseason.
Powell could serve in a similar role but he has been much more productive this season. Additionally, a change of scenery could be good for Middleton as he would be paired with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
At his best, he is a better player than Powell so the Clippers would be banking on him returning to form. But the Clippers also get rid of the contract of Tucker, a player that they have been trying to unload for over a year now.
Milwaukee would welcome Tucker back into the fold and he could serve as a nice veteran leader for the postseason run. Tucker helped the Bucks win the NBA title in 2021 but has since seen his role around the NBA dwindle as he has gotten older.
All in all, this deal could be good for both sides. It would give each team a potential boost and wouldn't be too costly for each team either.
