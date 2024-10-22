Bucks News: Wisconsin Herd Trade for Rights to Former NBA Top 10 Pick
The Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate squad, the Wisconsin Herd, have made a minor trade prior to the start of Milwaukee's 2024-24 regular season.
According to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca, the Herd have shipped out the the No. 15 selection in the 2024 G League draft; as well as the G League returning player rights to big men Wenyen Gabriel and Marques Bolden and swingman Deonte Burton; to the Toronto Raptors' G League squad Raptors 905.
In exchange, the Herd are adding the returning player rights to former No. 10 overall NBA draft pick Justise Winslow and guard Darryl Morsell.
At present, Morsell and Gabriel are playing for Israel clubs. Burton is plying his trade for a club in South Korea. Returning player rights essentially guarantee that, should a player want another crack at the NBA but be unable to secure a deal at that level, they'll first suit up for whichever squad possesses their NBAGL rights.
The Bucks had inked Winslow to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal. Thus, should the 6-foot-6 vet play for the Herd for at least 60 days, he will be able to earn at a bonus worth as much as $77,500.
More to come...
