Young Bucks Forward Slammed for Summer League Play
The Milwaukee Bucks have put together a roster that should be competitive in a weakened Eastern Conference.
Newly-signed center Myles Turner should pair excellently with Giannis Antetokounmpo up front. Forwards Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis Jr. offer further depth in the frontcourt. What Milwaukee somewhat lacks is a wing with defensive chops. This archetype could be a role filled by Andre Jackson Jr. However, another young player in the mix for playing time is Tyler Smith.
The 6-foot-9 forward out of New Orleans was taken at the beginning of the second round last year by the Bucks. Bypassing college, Smith initially played in the Overtime Elite league. It was here where he demonstrated enough for the Bucks to take him No. 33 overall last year.
John Hollinger of The Athletic has been involved in NBA circles for decades — first as a journalist and later as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies front office. He recently crafted an article speaking about the Summer League and the players who've seemingly taken a step back. Unfortunately for the Bucks, Smith was on that list as a disappointing performer.
"The 33rd pick in the 2024 draft was perhaps the most disappointing second-year player in Vegas, failing to record a single assist in five games, shooting 31.3 percent from the floor and recording a meager 7.0 PER in five games," writes Hollinger. "Already looking at another year buried at the end of the Bucks’ bench, he watched as summer teammate Chris Livingston may have passed him on the depth chart."
Ouch. This is not the write-up fans of the Bucks were hoping to read as it pertains to the 20-year-old. In 23 games last year, Smith did shoot 48 percent from the floor and 43.3 percent from 3-point range (albeit with a small sample size). The hopes were that another year of experience could propel Smith into some sort of role on the team needing athleticism.
Smith has an intriguing skill-set as a dunker with the range to space the floor from beyond the arc. There's questions with every young player as to whether the consistency can get there. Smith is no exception, and for a team hoping to win the Eastern Conference this season, the Bucks likely won't be waiting around for Smith to find himself on the court if he can't play with more efficiency when given opportunities.
